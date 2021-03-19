Gurugram-based manufacturer Noise has garnered quite a reputation in the Indian market thanks to its solidly-built products at affordable prices. The company caters to every segment of the headphone market, from true wireless earbuds to headphones. Not to mention, the company’s products generally cost less than half of what high-end brand names offer.

Now, the company has launched Noise Buds Pop TWS earbuds at an introductory price of INR 2,999. Some of the highlights of these earbuds include Environmental Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, in-Ear Detection, Quad Mic for Crisp Calling & a 30-Hour Playtime with Type-C Charging. We put these to the test, trying them while watching movies, listening to music, making calls, and exercising. Let’s find out more about these TWS earbuds in our review.

Design and Fit

Even though these are budget headphones, they really don’t feel like one. The Noise Buds Pop come in a glossy finish, lending them a premium look and feel. The overall construction feels solid, even though they feature a plastic body. These also fit me surprisingly well. While they aren’t designed for intense workouts like sprinting, they are perfect for activities like cycling or less intense exercises at the gym. Besides, they’re also comfortable to wear for long periods without causing any discomfort in your ear.

The noise buds pop is IPX4 certified, which means it can handle sweat and accidental splashes of water – just don’t go for a swim while wearing these earbuds.

Even touch controls are easily accessible. A single tap on the right earbud to increase the volume. A single tap on the left earbud to decrease the volume. Double-tap on earbud to play/pause.

Setup and Connectivity

The Noise Buds Pop is super intuitive and paired with my iPhone with no hassles. Once paired, the earbuds also get connected automatically just after opening the case. With Bluetooth 5.0, the overall connectivity felt solid as I could walk around my house without experiencing any connection issues.

Sound

The Noise Buds Pop delivers a well-balanced sound with decent bass and clear highs. For the price, they do a decent job at churning out an immersive sound experience. They’re great for listening to podcasts or binge-watching TV shows.

Even phone calls were also very clear, and I faced no issues while answering or receiving calls. People could hear me clearly, and I could listen to them. That said, I did encounter a bit of lag on occasions while gaming. However, this happened rarely as there’s no noticeable sound delay while using these during everyday usage.

Battery

These earbuds have a total battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. So what you get is around 5 hours of battery life in the earbuds before you need to put them back in the case for recharge. For a moderate user like me, these earbuds can last several days before they need to be popped back into the case for a top-up. These noise earbuds come with a Type-C charging port in the case. The earbuds also take about 2 hours to charge from 0 to 100 inside the case.

Wrap Up

While the Noise Buds Pop isn’t going to compete with high-end earbuds, but for the price, these earbuds tick all the boxes. For anyone looking for an affordable pair of earbuds that perform well for calls, listening to music, watching movies, or working out, the Noise Buds Pop Earbuds are the ones to buy.