GOVO GOBUDS 920 Truly Wireless Earbuds Review

GOVO is yet another brand in the ever-expanding audio segment in the country. They have a couple of offerings in the neckband, earphones, and Bluetooth speaker segment. They are out with new truly wireless earbuds under the GOBUDS 920 moniker. These are in-ear style truly wireless buds with a sticker price of INR 2,699 and a design that is very close to the Galaxy Buds Plus.

For the sticker price, they claim to be filled with nifty features. We have been using the buds for close to two weeks now and here’s our full review.

GOVO GOBUDS 920 TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.1 (HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP)

5.1 (HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP) Drivers – 6mm Drivers

6mm Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 4g

4g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 5 Hours/ Up to 30 hours with the case

Up to 5 Hours/ Up to 30 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 1 (each side)

1 (each side) Rating – IPX5

Package Contents

GOVO GOBUDS 920 TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

Starting with the design, the GOVO GOBUDS 920 gets a Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus-like look and feel. The entire construction is done in high-quality plastic with the GOVO branding slapped on the touch areas. The buds are available in just one color option, that is matte Black. The case has a pebble-like design and easily fits in pockets.

The lid on the case opens upwards and offers a satisfying click when opening or closing it. The USB-C port used for charging the buds is placed on the back. Moving to the buds, these have an in-ear design and matte finish. The 6mm drivers are tucked in the cavity carefully with the circuits and battery underneath. These also have Galaxy Buds Plus like silicon wings to help with the in-ear fit. There are micro LEDs placed on the buds as well that help in accessing the battery status and if the buds are live in general.

Performance

The pairing process is straightforward and the buds get into pairing mode as soon as the lid is opened for the very first time. Starting with the call quality, the single mic on either side picks up audio quite well. During our testing period, we did not encounter any major call cutoffs, connection drops, or sound breaking. The call quality was above average at best, and the person on the receiver end was able to make out the voice easily.

The 6mm drivers packed here have a sound stage that is balanced for the most part with emphasis on the bass which is quite enjoyed by our Indian audiences. We didn’t really notice any static or White noise present. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well, and the touch commands work as intended. During our tests with the volume set to 50%, we managed to get a little under 5 hours of use out of these. The case further adds 4 charge cycles totaling 30 hours of use. The battery life is just fantastic. The inbuilt 420mAh battery on the case takes about 2 hours to fully top up while the buds themselves take about an hour at max.