Realme launches Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s, and Realme Smart TV X Full HD in India

Realme is on a product launching spree it seems and has launched a diverse range of products in India. That includes the Realme Pad Mini which is going to be the latest affordable tablet offering in the country. Then there is a pair of earbuds – Realme Buds Q2s that the company has to offer interested buyers in India along with a pair of smart TVs, the Realme Smart TV X Full HD.

Realme Pad Mini specs, price, and features

The Realme Pad Mini comes with an 8.7-inch HD+ LCD display while on the other side of it lies a Unisoc T616 chipset coupled with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The tablet comes in two configurations, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and another with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. The tablet also features an 8 MP camera at the rear while the front gets a 5 MP camera for selfie shots and video chats. Connectivity options with the tablet include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, there is a USB Type-C port as well for charging as well as data transfer roles.

The Realme Pad Mini price structure is as follows:

Wi-Fi 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – Rs. 10,999

Wi-Fi 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Rs 12,999

Wi-Fi + LTE 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – Rs 12,999

Wi-Fi + LTE 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – Rs 14,999

The tablet comes in shades of Blue and Grey and is going to be available via Flipkart, Realme online store along with other offline retail stores in India. The company meanwhile has announced a flat Rs. 2000 discount on the tablet if bought between May 2 and May 9 as part of Realme’s fourth anniversary sale offer.

Realme Buds Q2s specs, price, and features

Realme said the new Realme Buds Q2s offer a deep bass effect along with a rich sound output in the mid to high range all of which can be attributed to the 10 mm dynamic drivers that the earbuds come with. The earbuds are Dolby Atmos compliant too provided the accompanying smartphone also supports the same. The earbuds also feature a gaming mode too wherein it offers a low latency rate of just 88 milliseconds. Another unique aspect of the earbuds is its environmental noise cancellation feature that adds to the sound clarity.

Other features of the Realme Buds Q2s include an IPX4 rating against water ingress and touch controls for convenience in operations. It supports Bluetooth v5.2 which allows for superior connectivity over a distance of 10 meters. Battery life is claimed to be 30 hours which includes that of the charging case and can be recharged via the USB Type-C port that it comes with.

Coming to price, the Realme Buds Q2s can be yours for Rs 1,999 and can be bought via Flipkart, the Realme online store along with all major offline stores around the country. It comes in shades of Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White and will go on sale starting May 2.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD specs, price, and features

The newest smart TV offering from Realme, the Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes in two size options of 40-inch and 43-inch with both offering FullHD resolutions. A key design aspect of the new Realme smart TVs includes its bezel-less design while the Ultra Bright LED has a thinness of just 8.7 mm. The company said the TV supports seven display modes – Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and User to suit specific user preferences.

Powering the TV is a 64-bit MediaTek processor having eight cores and is based on the Android TV 11 platform. For audio, there is the 24W speaker with Dolby Audio support which ensures the most realistic and rich listening experience.

As for its price, the Realme Smart TV X Full HD is priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 25,999 for the 40-inch and 43-inch models. The 40-inch model goes on sale first from May 4 onwards while the 43-inch models will be available starting May 5.