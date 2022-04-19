Realme Dizo Watch S with 20 days battery life launched in India

Realme launched its new Dizo Watch S which happens to be the newest smartwatch offering from the Chinese company. The unique aspect of the new Dizo Watch S is the rectangular dial that it flaunts which is similar to the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The company is claiming the Dizo Watch S comes with all the sensors that make it best suited for monitoring of key health parameters. That includes a heart rate monitor, and sleep monitor, along with a blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor. Plus, it can also function as a fitness tracker as well and supports more than 110 sports modes. The 200 mAh battery that it comes with allows a standby time of 20 days.

Dizo Watch S price, availability, and colour options in India

The Dizo Watch S has been priced extremely competitively at Rs. 2,299. However, the company is offering a discount for the early buyers so that the Dizo Watch S is going to be available for an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. However, the special price is going to be valid till stocks last.

The Dizo Watch S comes in shades of Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue with the strap too coming in matching colours.

The Dizo Watch S is going to be on sale via Flipkart from April 26.

Dizo Watch S specifications

As already stated, the Dizo Watch S comes with a curved rectangular dial measuring 1.57-inches and a resolution of 200 x 320 pixels. The Dizo Watch S has support for more than 150 watch faces, which means there is always a new watch face to fall back on if you become bored of one. The display boasts of 550 nits of brightness while the metal frame around the display allows for enhanced durability.

Sensors onboard include a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and a blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitor that will keep a constant watch on your health. Then there is a menstrual cycle tracker as well along with support for more than 110 sports modes. That includes cycling, walking, running, elliptical, gymnastics, football, mountaineering, and yoga, to name a few. It can keep tab on the steps taken and calories burnt as well.

Realme said all the information can be fed to the associated Dizo app which can then be retrieved for further assessment. The smartwatch meanwhile is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, which makes it unique in its segment. It also comes with IP68 certification which makes it safe from water, sweat, and dust ingress.

Among the other features of the Dizo Watch S include a 200 mAh battery which Realme said will allow the smartwatch to remain in operation for 10 days while the smartwatch has a standby time of 20 hours.