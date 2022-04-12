Realme Book Prime with 11th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 16 GB RAM set for launch in India on April 13

Realme has announced its latest laptop, the Realme Book Prime is all set to go on sale in India starting April 13. The company had first introduced the laptop at the MWC 2022 event earlier this year where the model with 8 GB of RAM was also unveiled. However, it is the 16 GB model that is going to launch in the country paired with the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 chipset and Iris Xe integrated GPU.

Realme Book Prime price, availability, and color options

The Realme Book Prime will be available in India in the single model configuration of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage which has been priced at Rs. 64,999. The sale starts April 13, from 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and the online Realme sales portal.

There are a few initial sales offers going with the launch of the laptop, which include Realme offering a Rs. 4000 discount along with Rs. 3000 off on HDFC debit cards, credit cards, and EMI options. There is an exchange offer as well wherein Flipkart customers will be able to buy the laptop for Rs. 56,999. That includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 1000 though the offer is going to be valid only on April 13 and 14.

The laptop will come in three exciting color options – Real Green, Real Grey, and Real Blue.

Realme Book Prime Specifications

The Realme Book Prime comes with a 14.6-inch display having 400 nits of brightness and a resolution of 2160 × 1440 pixels. The display also looks nice thanks to the slim bezels surrounding it. Another nice quality of the laptop is its aluminium chassis which makes it strong and sturdy even with a thickness of just 14.9 mm.

The laptop comes powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor and Iris Xe integrated GPU. There is going to be 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM onboard along with 512 GB of native SSD storage. Power comes from a 54Wh battery which Realme said will last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The laptop recharges using a 65W charger via the USB Type C port that the laptop comes with.

Other connectivity options with the laptop include a pair of USB-C ports, one of which includes support for Thunderbolt 4. Then there is a USB-A port as well along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Apart from these, there is support for Wi-Fi 6 which Realme said will allow for stable internet connectivity.