As the gaming industry picks up in India, more and more young gamers are getting into the business. This has increased the demand for quality gaming peripherals, including gaming headphones, keyboards, and mice. This is where Rapoo comes into the picture. They have come up with their V700 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at a very affordable price of INR 3,499.

For that low amount, the V700 promises to deliver too much, including a set of 108 programmable keys, a minimal design, RGB and Kailh keys. We have been using the V700 Gaming Keyboard for a little over 2 weeks now, and here’s our take on it.

Rapoo V700 RBG Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

4 mm of key travel distance

60 million keystrokes

RGB backlight system

Kailh switches

2 years warranty

Package Contents

Rapoo V700 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Design & Features

Compared to most gaming keyboards or even most traditional keyboards, the Rapoo V700 looks little barebones. You get to see the base plate in its full glory and the Kailh switches on the top. The keyboard is lightweight yet sturdy. The lack of a rest plate will cause issues for some users, but that can be easily fixed.

We did dig the minimal, no-frills design of this keyboard. The dispersion units are well made, so the effect created by RGB is scattered evenly. There is no headphone cable routing and we would have loved to see it on this unit. The table is a normal one here instead of a braided option, and it gets USB 2.0 Type-A support.

Performance

Rather than going with membrane keys or Cherry MX switches, Rapoo has gone with Kailh switches that are identical to Cherry MX and use the same covers. There’s a strong tactile feel you get when using these switches. The key travel is a little long at 4mm; we would have preferred something closer to 2.5mm, but you buyers will adjust over time.

The keys on the V700 are rated for 60 million strokes, and compared to other gaming mechanical keyboards in this price segment, Rapoo has done an excellent job of making sure the V700 RGB performs well in-game. However, mechanical switches are completely subjective and some users might gravitate towards the feel of the Cherry MX switches. Like on a standard gaming keyboard, all 108 keys are programmable, and so is the RGB.

During our testing period, which included a bit of gaming and typing work, we did find the V700 adequate for our needs and especially justified the asking price, but the competition from brands like Logitech isn’t much far behind.