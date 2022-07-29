Ads

In this day and age of a flexible work environment, we need appropriate equipment to get the production levels up. On this front, Logitech excels. They presently rank among the market’s most recognizable peripherals brands. The MX Keys keyboard is one of the market-defining products that Logitech has introduced. If you adored that one but couldn’t get it from overseas fret not.

Logitech has now brought their MX Mechanical keyboard to India along with the MX Keys Mini unit. The keyboard stands out in a sea of premium keyboards most of them being Mechanical boards. The keyboard in India is priced at INR 19,999. For that amount of money, the keyboard claims to offer a lot. We have been using it for roughly two weeks now, and dive into our full review to find out if it is worth the price.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

3.5 mm of key travel distance

Smart backlight system

Programmable keys

Built-in battery

Type-C charging

Multi-device support

2 years warranty

Package Contents

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

Type-C cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Quality Design

The Logitech MX Mechanical resembles Apple’s Magic keyboard in some aspects. The metal base plate of the MX Mechanical is covered in two-tone grey keys, and the swiveling feet at the bottom rear are designed to support the keyboard at an 8-degree angle. At the back, a USB Type-C charging connector is situated near to an on/off button. The keyboard may be used wirelessly or with a cable. A Logi Bolt USB receiver is included with the keyboard. For a 2.4GHz wireless connection, this little device connects to a USB Type-A port on your computer or laptop.

The typing experience is unaltered despite the almost flat angle. The slightly recessed keys enhance the overall effect. Instead of going crazy with RGB lighting, the keyboard opts for a soothing white light option that can be greatly adjusted with the included Logitech choices program. Additionally, a clever ambient light sensor on the keyboard manages all of the LED switchings.

Excellent Performance

Although the Kailh Choc V2 Linear keys that come with the Logitech MX Mechanical are among the best in the industry, you may switch them out for another set. The keyboard has multiple labels on keys like Start (Mac Option) and Alt that support both Windows and macOS (Mac Command). The top-row keys can be limited to F1 through F12, but by default, they include shortcuts for important functions like volume control, media control, and screen and keyboard backlight brightness.

The keyboard like with other Logitech keyboard options comes with support for the Logitech Options software which gives the user, granular controls of all the functions including mapping keys, looking at battery stats, pairing with devices, and more.

The linear switches’ 3.2mm travel and quick, the responsive feel was appealing. The company’s smart Flow technology comes into play when used with its MX Master 3s mouse, tracking the mouse pointer from one screen to the next and enabling copy and paste between computers. During our brief but thorough testing time, we did not encounter any typing fatigue or other problems, and the keyboard’s keys were quiet enough to make typing fun.

As per the company, the keyboard should last close to 15 days on a single charge and we can back that number through our tests. Logitech says a 15-minute charge suffices for a day’s use and we could top up the keyboard in about 4 hours.