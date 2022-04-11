Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse Review – Buy this one if you’re looking for silent mouse

Ever got into a situation where your mouse was kinda too clicky in an office setup, or you wanted a mouse of variable size? If your answer is yes, you should definitely check out the Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse. The mouse comes in different colors and sizes catering to a diverse set of audiences. Its got the signature Logitech design and excellent battery life.

The Logitech Signature M650 Wireless mouse comes in at a sticker price of INR 2,999 in the country but usually sells for like INR 2,600 on Amazon. For that amount of money, the M650 promises a lot. We have been using the M650 for a little over a week now, and here’s our full review.

Hardware Specifications

Sensor – Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking

Nominal Value – 400 to 4000 DPI

Number of Buttons – 5

Battery Life – 24 months

Connection Type – Bluetooth

Wireless Range – 10m

Warranty – 1 year limited

Package Contents

Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse

Quick Start Guide

USB receiver

1 x AA battery

Design

The Logitech Signature M650 Wireless mouse features Logitech’s signature ergonomic design that you see on their master series as well. The mouse has been engineered into multiple variants and depending on if you are left-handed or right-handed, you could choose a variant of it. The mouse also comes in multiple sizes and for the purpose of this review, we went with the standard model that is good for users with small or medium hands.

The mouse feels sturdy for the most part, has a grip on either side and is made out of high-quality polycarbonate materials. The sides of the mouse are coated with a grippy, rubber surface along with the ridges that further help in the grip. In the case of a right-handed user, the thumb will naturally rest over the two customizable buttons on the sides. They are clicky, have good tactile feedback, don’t produce irritating clicky sounds, and are perfectly distanced from each other.

Moving on to the main buttons, they also have the same characteristic as the two side buttons. They are also very silent and have less travel between the two. Centered between the buttons lies the nicely textured scroll wheel. It is Logitech’s Smart wheel, which is eerily silent, smooth, and weighed perfectly making the scrolling mechanism feel so effortless. There are subtle tactile bumps on the wheel that provide just the right amount of feedback.

The SmartWheel can be depressed to use as a 5th mouse button and the function of all the buttons can be customized via Logitech’s software. There is also an LED indicator just below the wheel, that lets you know the state of charge and function of the mouse. Flipping the mouse over reveals an on/off switch, a pairing button, and the battery cover. Inside that cover is a slot for 1 AA battery and the Logi Bolt USB receiver.

Performance

The pairing process for the M650 is fairly straightforward. You can pair it to your computer using this USB receiver, which only comes in USB-A flavor. Alternatively, you can pair the mouse to a tablet or any other device using Bluetooth. The two programmable buttons on the side function as forward and back by default. So in order to remap them, you need to download the LogiOptions+ beta software. Within LogiOptions+, you can also adjust the pointer speed of the M650. This helps in adjusting the DPI and taking full advantage of the 400-4000 DPI range that this mouse provides.

For business users, the mouse and the LogiOptions+ can come in handy with mapping and remapping buttons, assigning shortcuts, and much more. The Logi Bolt receiver here gets a fully encrypted and FIPS secure connection that is much more secure and stronger when compared to a regular wireless mouse. During our brief usage, we found the mouse as an essential peripheral for an office setting. Logitech claims to get up to 20 months with Bluetooth and up to 24 months with the receiver with one AA battery, since our testing period only lasted for a week, we weren’t able to verify these battery claims. But judging by the battery life on its competitors and other Logitech mouse we have tested out in the past, this 24 month of battery life claim seems believable.