Have you ever been in a situation where you needed to iron badly crushed clothes but didn’t have a lot of time on hand? Well, this is where the INALSA Garment Steamer Professional Series Swiftix comes into the picture. The steamer costs INR 5,999 and is often found on Amazon below this figure. However, for the price, the Garment Steamer offers a bit much, including the accessories. We have used the steamer for a little over two weeks now, and here’s our full review.

Box Contents

Steam Hood

Hanging Hook

Adjustable Pole x 2

Central Unit with Water Tank & Sewage Controller

Steam Hood with Conduit

Ironing Board

Hand Glove

Fabric Brush

Hanger Hook

Instruction Manual Cum Warranty Card

Build & Design

The build and design are pretty generic on this unit, something you will on the rival products. The construction here is done with plastic and metal. A large water tank on the bottom acts as a base of the unit—the water tank capacity is 1.6L, which is more than enough for extended use.

The Steam nozzle and hose extend from the tank, and the hose length is roughly one meter. The panel to turn the steamer on/off, including changing the modes, is placed on the tank itself. Two telescopic poles extend upwards from the water tank. These are adjustable in length and hold the iron board on top. The board is large enough to fit most clothing items irrespective of gender.

The steam nozzle can have an attached hook up, depending on the use case. The package also contains gloves that can be used during the ironing process. Overall, the box has way too many accessories making the steamer multipurpose.

Performance

The Inalsa SWIFTIX garment steamer delivers on the performance front. There lies a 1600W steaming unit that is hidden behind the water tank in the base. The unit powerful enough with the steam ready time of under 1 minute. The powerful pump system delivers voluminous dry steam, ensuring wrinkles are removed, and clothes are left smooth and refreshed. The dynamic, quick steam technology on the Inalsa SWIFTIX helps to blast away wrinkles efficiently and easily de-wrinkles all of your garments in less time. In addition, 1600W power and steam output of 15-40 g/min ensures fast ironing and efficiently removes the most stubborn creases.

There is the point of convenience with a digital display with five selection modes giving you the ability to stream just the way you want. The detachable brush helps you with thicker garments & delivers better steam penetration giving a smoother finish. The bigger-sized steam nozzle achieves results quickly. The unit provides the ability of Vertical steaming, and the flexible iron board can be tilted to either 45, 90, or 180 degrees. The vertical steaming is ideal for curtains, cushions, and delicate fabrics. The horizontal ironing also comes in handy to do quick touch-ups on cuffs, collars, and anything else that requires horizontal ironing.

We tried several clothing articles on the steamer during our limited use, and the results were entirely satisfactory. Since it’s a steamer, nitpicking here isn’t possible.