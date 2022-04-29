truke Buds S2 Truly Wireless Earbuds Review – The sliding case is lovely!

truke Buds S2 Truly Wireless Earbuds Review Build & Design

Features

Sound

Software

Battery

Price 3.8 Summary Truke’s truly wireless buds have always been reasonably priced, and the Buds S2 is no exception. These have huge 10mm drivers, quad-mics, 20 EQ settings, in-ear detection, and a total battery life of 48 hours for INR 1,499. They appear to be an exciting purchase based just on the price. However, some design and software challenges must not be disregarded. Furthermore, the fact that you can now obtain tws buds for as little as INR 2,000 from heritage brands puts this product’s position in jeopardy. Pros Large 10mm drivers EQ presets within the app Good battery life Cons App still not available on PlayStore Truke branding on the buds

The Truly Wireless Earbuds industry has blown quite a bit in the last few years. This single product category now nets in a couple of Billion dollars globally. This has pushed more and more brands into this segment and one such brand is truke. We have reviewed a bunch of their TWS offerings in the past, ranging from BTG3 to Air Buds Lite.

Now we have the latest pair of buds from them, the truke Buds S2 in for review. We have been using the Buds S2 for a little over a week now. Coming in at a special launch price of INR 1,499, these promise to deliver excellent battery life, app support with EQ presets, and more.

truke Buds S2 Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.1

5.1 Drivers – 10mm Dynamic Drivers

10mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 3.7g

3.7g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case

Up to 10 Hours/ Up to 48 hours with the case Number of Microphones – Quad mics

Quad mics Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

truke Buds S2 TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB-C charging cable

Design

At first, the truke Buds S2’s case might look like a traditional pebble-style tws buds case, but it gets a sliding lid. Honestly, the flap style feels much sturdier than this, though this can be subjective. The case gets a dual-paint job, the outer shade is glossy black while the inside is bright red. Both the buds come in Black color though.

While we have seen the brand implement small LED displays to show the battery stats, this time they went with a more humble implementation. You get four LEDs inside the case, that represent a quarter of the battery. So if all LEDs are on, it means you got a full charge on the case and the buds, and if two of them are lit, it means the case is at 50%. The entire construction of the Buds S2 is done in high-quality plastic. The USB-C port used for charging the buds is placed on the bottom.

Moving to the buds, these have an in-ear design with a glossy finish. The buds are lightweight with the 10mm drivers on each side nestled in the cavity while the batteries are placed in the stems. These get quad-mic on either side, along with a host of EQ presets, for which you need to download their companion app.

Performance

The truke Buds S2 gets app support and can be used with or without the app. The pairing process is straightforward and if you choose to get this paired up with the app, you need to first get the truke Buds app from a website, yes the app is not available on PlayStore. Now you need to fire up the app and choose add device from the options and select Buds S2. After this, as soon as you slide the lid, the app will detect the Buds and start the pairing process.

Moving on to the performance part of this review, we found the call quality of these on par with the competition. The quad-mics on these along with the AI Noise cancellation baked in helped a lot in cutting the noise. There were no major call cutoffs, connection drops or sound breaking, or white noise found on these. Coming to the app, there are three main options, one to turn the autoplay/pause on or off, the second is find my buds, and yes they do come with that feature, and the third is an EQ panel with 20 presets.

The sound delivered by the 10mm drivers on the S2 was mostly crisp, given the price point. We found the sound stage to be balanced for the most part. There is still some emphasis on the bass which is quite enjoyed by our Indian audiences. The 20 EQ modes baked in the app do come in handy at times. The difference between them was subtle during our use but can be overlooked when you factor in the INR 1500 price. We found the touch-sensitive areas sized well for most users and the touch commands work as intended. During our tests with the volume set to 50%, we managed to get a little over 9 hours on a single charge while the case added 2 more charges which are mostly in line with the claimed figure.