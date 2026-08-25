Nothing OS 5.0 Debuts on Android 17 as Three Older Models Lose Major Software Support

Nothing has officially announced Nothing OS 5.0, its latest custom skin built on Android 17, while confirming that the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and CMF Phone 1 will not receive the update. The London-based consumer technology company revealed its full device roadmap and rollout timeline on Tuesday, setting August 26 as the launch date for the open beta program.

Key Takeaways

Nothing OS 5.0 runs on Android 17 and introduces over 80 visual, performance, and artificial intelligence changes.

The Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and CMF Phone 1 have reached the end of their promised major operating system update cycles and are excluded from the update.

The open beta begins August 26 for the flagship Nothing Phone (3).

Stable builds will roll out in phases between mid-October 2026 and mid-January 2027 across ten eligible handsets.

Why Three Popular Phones Miss the Cut

The exclusion of the three devices comes down to standard software update policies. Nothing launched the Phone (1) in 2022 and the Phone (2) in 2023 with a promise of three major Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

Both flagship models have exhausted their three promised Android version bumps. The Phone (1) completed its official update run in July 2026. While the Phone (2) will no longer get major Android versions, Nothing will continue to provide regular security patches for the device. The budget-focused CMF Phone 1, which launched with a two-year major update commitment, has also reached the end of its road.

New Visual Changes and Android 17 Features

Nothing OS 5.0 moves system typography to the Geist typeface and introduces a wallpaper-adaptive home screen theme that applies subtle palette tints to icons and widgets. Lock screen customisation gains new clock faces, including Gooey and a hardware-inspired Micrographics design.

The update also adds an Away Time widget to track screen breaks, alongside a dedicated app to configure Glyph lighting patterns and schedules. System tools such as Essential Voice and Essential Space receive faster transcription speeds and extended app connectivity. From core Android 17, the software adopts separate panels for notifications and quick settings, along with QR-based Quick Share functionality for sharing files to Apple iPhones.

Eligible Devices and Rollout Schedule

Nothing plans to distribute Nothing OS 5.0 across ten models in its current lineup:

Nothing Phone (3): Open beta on August 26, stable release in mid-October 2026.

Open beta on August 26, stable release in mid-October 2026. Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: Open beta in early September, stable in early November 2026.

Open beta in early September, stable in early November 2026. Nothing Phone (4a), (3a), and (3a) Pro: Open beta in late September, stable in early November 2026.

Open beta in late September, stable in early November 2026. Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus: Open beta in mid-October, stable in mid-November 2026.

Open beta in mid-October, stable in mid-November 2026. Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Stable release in late December 2026.

Stable release in late December 2026. Nothing Phone (4b): Open beta in mid-December 2026, stable in mid-January 2027.

Open beta in mid-December 2026, stable in mid-January 2027. CMF Phone 2 Pro: Stable release in mid-January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why is the Nothing Phone (2) not eligible for Nothing OS 5.0?

A1. The Nothing Phone (2) launched with a policy of three major Android OS updates. Since it has already received those three version upgrades, its major software roadmap is complete, though it will still receive security patches.

Q2. When will the Nothing OS 5.0 open beta start in India?

A2. The open beta for the Nothing Phone (3) starts on August 26, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST.

Q3. Will Nothing Phone (2a) receive the Nothing OS 5.0 update?

A3. Yes, both Nothing Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus are eligible and will enter open beta in mid-October 2026, followed by a stable rollout in mid-November.

Q4. What is the base Android version of Nothing OS 5.0?

A4. Nothing OS 5.0 is built on Google’s Android 17 operating system.