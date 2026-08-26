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Fitbit Founders Launch Luffu Link Health and Safety Band

Fitbit founders James Park and Eric Friedman launch Luffu Link, a 250 dollar screenless LTE band built for family caregiving and health tracking.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Fitbit Founders Launch Luffu Link Health and Safety Band

Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman have introduced Luffu Link, a screen-free health and safety wristband designed to help families care for aging parents and relatives. The wearable operates independently over cellular networks without needing a nearby smartphone, combining direct emergency alerts, location sharing, and daily health tracking into a jewelry-style band. Priced at $250, the device is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping in early 2027.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman announced Luffu Link, a screenless health band for family caregiving.
  • The device costs $250, supports standalone LTE, and starts shipping in early 2027.
  • Features include direct emergency calls, location sharing, symptom voice logging, and daily check-ins.
  • The band pairs with the Luffu app to share updates directly with designated family members.

Fitbit Founders Launch Luffu Link Health and Safety Band

Design and Core Features

Luffu Link avoids traditional screens to minimize digital distractions and reduce complexity for older users. The band resembles everyday jewelry, allowing individuals to wear it comfortably throughout the day and night.

Built-in LTE and GPS allow the device to send data directly to family members even when the wearer leaves home without a smartphone. Wearers can press a physical button to summon trusted family contacts during emergencies. A simple double-tap feature lets seniors quickly notify their family that they are safe. Wearers can also speak into the band to record symptoms, meals, or daily activities using voice logging.

Software and Family Care Connection

The device pairs with the Luffu software platform, which Park and Friedman started in February 2026. The system organizes medical logs, tracks routine changes, and helps family members coordinate care across different households.

Instead of showing alerts solely to the person wearing the band, the platform shares vitals, activity levels, and medication reminders directly with family caregivers. This setup helps adult children keep track of their parents’ medical well-being from a distance without intruding on their daily independence.

Price and Availability

Luffu Link costs $250 in the United States. Pre-orders are open on the company’s official website, with general customer shipments scheduled for early 2027. International rollout plans, including availability in India, have not been announced yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of Luffu Link?

A1. The Luffu Link costs $250 at launch, with pre-orders currently open on the official Luffu website.

Q2. Who founded the company behind Luffu Link?

A2. The company was founded by James Park and Eric Friedman, who originally co-founded Fitbit in 2007 before selling it to Google.

Q3. Does Luffu Link require a paired smartphone to work?

A3. No, Luffu Link includes built-in LTE connectivity, allowing it to send emergency alerts, track location, and sync health data without a smartphone nearby.

Q4. When will Luffu Link start shipping to buyers?

A4. Luffu plans to start shipping the wristband to pre-order customers in early 2027.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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