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Apple Refreshes Magic Keyboard Lineup with New Keycap Symbols and Keeps Existing Prices

Apple updates its Magic Keyboard lineup with symbol keycaps to match MacBooks, retaining current prices and USB-C hardware.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Apple Refreshes Magic Keyboard Lineup with New Keycap Symbols and Keeps Existing Prices

Apple has quietly rolled out an update to its Magic Keyboard accessory line for Mac computers, replacing written text labels on multiple modifier and navigation keys with graphic symbols. The update covers the standard Magic Keyboard, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. The company kept the pricing unchanged across all refreshed models.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Apple replaced English text on keys like Tab, Caps Lock, Shift, Return, and Delete with graphic symbols.
  • Full-size models swap text on navigation keys including Home, End, Page Up, Page Down, and Enter for icons.
  • Pricing remains steady at $99 for the standard model, $149 for the Touch ID model, and $179 for the Numeric Keypad edition.
  • The hardware retains USB-C charging, scissor-switch keys, and Bluetooth connectivity, but still lacks key backlighting.

Apple Refreshes Magic Keyboard Lineup

Details of the Visual Tweaks

The cosmetic change appears primarily on keyboards with the US English layout. Keys that previously displayed words now feature clean icons. For example, the Tab, Caps Lock, Shift, Return, and Delete keys feature minimal symbols.

On the extended Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Apple extended these icons to navigation keys. The Home, End, Page Up, Page Down, Clear, and Enter buttons now show arrows and figures instead of printed words.

This styling brings standalone desktop keyboards in line with the built-in keyboards found on recent laptop releases, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Neo. Apple has used similar icon-based keys in British English and European regions for years, making this change a step toward global design consistency.

Hardware Specifications and Pricing

Under the keycaps, the hardware remains identical to the previous generation. The accessories feature a low-profile aluminum body, scissor mechanism switches underneath each key, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a USB-C port for pairing and charging. The internal battery continues to deliver about a month of regular use on a single charge.

Despite requests from users over the years, Apple did not add key backlighting to any of the models.

Retail prices remain flat. The base Magic Keyboard costs $99. The version with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor costs $149. The larger Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad costs $179 for the white option and $199 for the black key option. The standalone full-size model without Touch ID did not receive the keycap revision.

The refreshed keyboards are available starting today on the official Apple online store and through authorized retail partners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What changed on the new Apple Magic Keyboards?

A1. Apple replaced printed text on keys such as Shift, Return, Tab, Caps Lock, and Delete with graphic symbols to match modern MacBooks.

Q2. Did Apple raise the prices of the updated Magic Keyboards?

A2. No. Prices stay at $99 for the standard version, $149 for the Touch ID model, and $179 for the full-size version with Touch ID.

Q3. Do the updated Magic Keyboards have backlighting?

A3. No. The keyboards do not feature backlit keys.

Q4. Which models received the new symbol keycaps?

A4. The standard Magic Keyboard, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad received the update.

Q5. How do the new keyboards connect and charge?

A5. They connect wirelessly via Bluetooth and charge using an included USB-C cable.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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