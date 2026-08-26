Apple Prepares Smart Home Lineup With AI Siri and Screen Display

Apple is preparing a major refresh for its smart home hardware lineup, readying new HomePod modelsand a brand-new smart display built around an upgraded, artificial intelligence-powered Siri voice assistant. Internal software references from recent developer code and supply chain reports reveal that the Cupertino-based tech company plans to introduce a dedicated home hub with a screen, a refreshed HomePod mini, and a third-generation full-size HomePod.

Key Takeaways

Apple plans to introduce a smart home screen, codenamed J490, featuring a 7-inch display and speaker base.

The hardware lineup includes an updated HomePod mini (codenamed B525) alongside a new standard HomePod.

All upcoming devices will run on Apple Intelligence, using on-device processing and personal context to answer complex user requests.

The smart display interface uses customizable home screens similar to Apple Watch faces.

Expected international pricing for the smart display hub centers around $350 .

Upgraded Hardware and Features

The centerpiece of Apple’s upcoming hardware push is a hybrid smart display, often referred to in industry reports as the HomePad. The device pairs a 7-inch touch panel with an audio base, operating on a modified version of tvOS. Code traces indicate the software supports an interactive “Face Gallery,” allowing users to place clock faces, calendar widgets, and smart controls on the home screen. It also includes a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls and room presence detection.

Alongside the display hub, Apple has developed the HomePod mini 2. The compact speaker keeps its spherical design while upgrading its internal wireless chips to support faster local processing and lower latency. Apple will also offer fresh color finishes for users who want to match their room setup. The full-size HomePod 3 will follow, retaining high-fidelity sound, room-sensing acoustics, and multi-room audio capabilities while adding more processing power for local AI commands.

The Role of Apple Intelligence

For years, Apple delayed updates to its smart speaker family while engineers rebuilt Siri. The upgraded assistant runs on Apple Intelligence models, allowing the speaker to understand natural speech patterns, maintain conversational context across multiple questions, and manage smart home appliances through Matter and Apple HomeKit protocols. Users can issue spoken commands to control smart lights, check smart door cameras, manage timers, and play music without repeating strict command words.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will Apple release the new AI HomePods and smart display?

A1. Reports indicate Apple plans to announce the new HomePod mini and smart display alongside upcoming fall software releases, with wider retail availability rolling out in late 2026 and early 2027.

Q2. What is the expected price of the Apple smart display?

A2. Global estimates place the device around $350.

Q3. Will the existing HomePod mini support Apple Intelligence?

A3. Older HomePod models lack the processing memory required for on-device AI models. They will continue to handle basic Siri queries, but complex context-based tasks will require newer hardware.

Q4. Can the new Apple home display make FaceTime video calls?

A4. Yes, the smart display includes a built-in camera that supports FaceTime video calls and family communication.