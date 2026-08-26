GTA 6 Leaks Surface Online as Take-Two Targets Anonymous Leaker Cyberleek

An anonymous entity operating under the name Cyberleek has published over a dozen unauthorized gameplay videos and map details of Grand Theft Auto VI. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the parent company of game developer Rockstar Games, has responded by filing court subpoenas against platforms including Microsoft, Discord, Google, and X to identify the source. The legal filings specifically describe the material as stolen content, which indicates the authenticity of the files while Rockstar continues preparations for the official launch.

Key Takeaways

Cyberleek has shared 13 separate gameplay clips along with screenshots showing the full in-game map of the fictional state of Leonida.

Take-Two Interactive filed legal subpoenas against Microsoft, Discord, Google, and X to unmask the anonymous individual or group.

Leaked footage highlights protagonist Jason Duval, showing mini-games, vehicle mechanics, health recovery items, and weapon management.

The publisher is actively issuing copyright takedown notices across social media platforms to remove the unauthorized files.

Map and Setting Overview

The leaked materials show the entire layout of Leonida, an expansive setting designed as an interpretation of Florida. The full-color map indicates the open world is divided into five main counties: Vice Dale, Leonard, Mariana, Kelly, and Lummox.

Vice Dale County represents the urban core containing Vice City and a major international airport. Mariana County contains dense bayous and swamplands, while Leonard County features residential zones and suburban waterbodies. The northern region, Lummox County, includes heavy forests and elevated terrain around Mount Kalaga. Isolated areas like Dalton Island, Gloriana Key, and Catalan Key also appear, showing an emphasis on water transport.

Gameplay and Systems Details

The short video clips focus primarily on male protagonist Jason Duval moving through different locations, including a video game store, a gas station, a nightclub, and a beach.

Mini-Games and Activities: Clips show Jason shooting basketballs on an outdoor court and cycling along a populated coastline.

Clips show Jason shooting basketballs on an outdoor court and cycling along a populated coastline. Flight and Driving: One video features Jason piloting an aircraft over Vice City, while other clips showcase sports car driving and street robberies. In the plane clip, the player fires bullets into a wall to spell out “LEEK”, indicating access to a playable development build.

One video features Jason piloting an aircraft over Vice City, while other clips showcase sports car driving and street robberies. In the plane clip, the player fires bullets into a wall to spell out “LEEK”, indicating access to a playable development build. Survival and Consumables: A healing item called Zombix appears on screen, with a tooltip explaining that its health-restoring effects diminish if used repeatedly in a short period.

A healing item called Zombix appears on screen, with a tooltip explaining that its health-restoring effects diminish if used repeatedly in a short period. Police Evasion: Below the Wanted Level display, three interface icons indicate police recognition criteria: clothing, facial appearance, and vehicle type. Swapping vehicles or changing outfits directly affects how law enforcement searches for suspects.

Below the Wanted Level display, three interface icons indicate police recognition criteria: clothing, facial appearance, and vehicle type. Swapping vehicles or changing outfits directly affects how law enforcement searches for suspects. Limited Inventory: The weapon selector indicates a restricted loadout system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, where players cannot carry every weapon simultaneously on their person.

What Might Happen Next

Cyberleek has set up polls on an independent website, inviting community members to cast cryptocurrency-backed votes to determine which content to release next. Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games continue aggressive legal action to trace the file origins and enforce copyright removals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who is Cyberleek?

A1. Cyberleek is the pseudonym used by an anonymous leaker or group sharing unauthorized early gameplay footage and map data of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Q2. Are the GTA 6 Cyberleek videos real?

A2. Take-Two Interactive filed subpoenas in court that specifically cite “stolen content,” which strongly indicates the leaked video files originated from actual internal builds.

Q3. What do the leaked clips show about GTA 6 gameplay?

A3. The videos show character navigation, flight mechanics, police detection based on clothes and vehicles, item management, and basketball mini-games.

Q4. How big is the leaked Leonida map?

A4. The map spans five distinct counties—Vice Dale, Mariana, Leonard, Kelly, and Lummox—making it significantly larger than the Los Santos map in GTA V.