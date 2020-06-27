So after the latest processors and higher megapixel cameras, the talk of the town is higher 120 Hz refresh rate displays in the smartphones. A trend that was started by OnePlus and it quickly spread onto gaming phones, Galaxy S series and now even Apple are slated to launch the newer iPhones with 120Hz displays.

For 2020, the buzzword is 120Hz display panels, we saw it on the Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus 8 Pro, Poco X2, and more. Higher refresh rate displays don’t serve a special purpose except for buttery smooth UI transitions. Apps and games are still being updated and developers are working hard on finding creative ways to take advantage of these displays.

In this post, we list out the top 5 smartphones currently available in the market that come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

1. Samsung Galaxy S20+ (120 Hz QHD+ Super AMOLED display)

With the S20 series, Samsung finally jumped on the bandwagon. Apart from the cameras and 5G (not for India), one of the highlighting factors of the S20 series was the gorgeous HDR10+ certified AMOLED displays.

The cherry on top is the 120Hz refresh rate panel. The phones in India are available in multiple storage variants with the variant starting at INR 70,499. They come with the latest Exynos processors, sadly Indian market misses on the Snapdragon SoC that is reserved for the US market.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications:

Display – 6.7-inch Quad HD+

120Hz refresh rate

CPU – Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 processor

GPU – ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

RAM – 8GB LPDDR5

Storage – 128GB (UFS 3.0), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Software – Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Cellular – Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Rear Camera – 12MP (f/1.8), 64MP Telephoto lens with 76° FoV, (f/2.0), OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 3X, Super-Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor (f/2.2), Depth Vision camera

Selfie Camera – 10MP 80° wide-angle lens (f/2.2)

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint – Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Sensors – Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

Connectivity -Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Battery — 4,500mAh

Charging – 25W fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 77,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant.

2. OnePlus 8 Pro (Quad HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display)

The new OnePlus 8 Pro builds upon the OnePlus 7 Pro that started the higher refresh display journey. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the brand has stepped up its game and outdone the 90Hz refresh rate display mark.

Though this 120Hz refresh rate display came at a cost, the phone is costly when compared to last year’s model and has been plagued with an inconsistent display, leading to a bunch of controversies.

Apart from this, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with the latest Adreno GPU. Dedicated gaming mode, a quirky colour filter camera, and fast wireless/wired charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

Glass Protection: 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

CPU: 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.0)

Software: Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Main Camera: 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor (f/1.78, OIS + EIS Hybrid stabilization)+ 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) + 8MP telephoto (f/2.44, 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Digital Zoom, OIS) + 5MP colour filter camera (f/2.4)

Selfie Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.45 aperture, EIS

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

Cellular: Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Fingerprint: In-display fingerprint sensor

Water-resistant (IP68)

Battery: 4510mAh

Charging: Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A), 30W Wireless fast charging, Wireless reverse charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 54,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant.

3. Asus ROG Phone 2 (120 Hz Full HD+ OLED display)

Asus ROG Phone 2 is the second gaming phone from Asus and is an instant hit in the market with the phone getting out of stock in minutes during flash sales. While the above two smartphones have a Quad HD+ or 2K resolution displays, Asus stuck with a Full HD+ panel on the ROG Phone 2.

This eliminated some of the display issues that both OnePlus and Samsung faced. The 120Hz refresh rate can be turned always on here and the HDR10+ certified AMOLED panel is hands down one of the best in the industry.

Apart from this, the phone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, 48MP rear camera, air triggers, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surrounds sound, and 30W fast charging.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications:

Display – 6.59-inch Full HD+ OLED display

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Glass protection – Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

CPU – Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

GPU – 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

RAM – 8/12GB LPDDR4x

Storage – 128/512GB (UFS 3.0)

Software – Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Cellular – Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Rear Camera – 48MP 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording, 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture

Selfie Camera – 24MP ( f/2.0), EIS

Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation

Fingerprint – In-display fingerprint sensor

Connectivity – Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac/ 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC

Battery – 6000mAh

Charging – 10V 3A 30W HyperCharge fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 39,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant.

4. Poco X2 (120 Hz Full-HD+ IPS LCD display)

Poco X2 is one of the cheapest phones out of the lot to feature a 120Hz refresh rate LCD display. This is the second phone from the Xiaomi owned brand, after the highly successful Poco F1.

In addition to the 120Hz panel, the phone also comes with a quad rear camera setup with the main sensor being 64MP, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, features a liquid cooling setup, and more.

The costs are low because the phone packs an LCD display which is one of the best you can get in a smartphone under INR 20,000. With the new higher GST rates and rising component cost, the phone has seen an increase in price from the INR 15,000 launch price.

Poco X2 Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels resolution), 20:9 ratio, 386 PPI density | HDR10 | 120Hz

Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

CPU: 8nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 618

RAM: 6/8 GB

Storage: 64 GB/ 128GB/ 256GB

Software: Android 10 ( MIUI 11

Main Camera: 64MP primary (f/1.9, 0.8µm, PDAF) + 8MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2, 1.12µm) + 2 MP Macro (f/2.4, 1.75µm) + 2 MP Depth (f/2.4)

Selfie Camera: 20MP (/2.2, 0.8µm) + 2MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4, 1.75µm)

Connectivity: USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio

Cellular: Dual SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Battery: 4,500 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

Charging: 27W Charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 17,499 for the 6GB RAM & 64GB storage variant.

5. Realme X3 SuperZoom (120 Hz Full HD+ LCD Display)

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new entrant by Realme which sports a 120Hz refresh rate LCD display like the one found on the Poco X2. You get a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie cameras and quad rear camera setup.

This is the first phone from the brand to feature a periscope lens and comes with nifty modes like a Pro Night mode and a mode dedicated to doing astrophotography. Apart from this, the phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and variable RAM and storage variants.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications:

Display – 6.6-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ LCD Display

Glass Protection – Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

CPU – Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor

GPU – 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

RAM – 8/12GB LPPDDR4x

Storage – 128/256GB (UFS 3.0)

Cellular – Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Software – Android 10 with – Android 10 with realme UI

Rear Camera – 64MP (f/1.8) Samsung GW1 sensor, 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.3), 8MP periscope camera (f/3.4) 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom, 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4)

Selfie Camera – 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor (f/2.5), 8MP 105° ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2)

Fingerprint – Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Connectivity – Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Battery – 4200mAh

Charging – 30W Dart Charge fast charging

The phone is on sale in India at a starting price of INR 32,999 for the 12GB RAM & 256GB storage variant.

