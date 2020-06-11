Acer has launched its new Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India featuring top-end specs and features. Available in two screen size options of 15-inch and 17-inch, the Acer Nitro 5 series comes powered by the latest Intel Core H series processors with the top-end model featuring a Core i7 SoC and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

The laptops also feature up to a max of 32 GB of DDR4 RAM that use two soDIMM modules. The laptops feature hybrid storage solution comprising of 1 TB of HDD along with 256 GB of SSD storage in one of the models. The Full HD IPS panel has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and has 80 percent screen to body ratio. The display has a low latency of 3ms along with a peak refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Connectivity options with the laptop comprise of a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-C port along with an HDMI port. There is an Ethernet port, too, while the laptop is compliant with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 technologies. A 57.5 Wh battery keeps the entire device working, with Acer claiming back up times of up to 10 hours on a single full charge.

The backlit keyboard boasts of 4-zone RGB lighting and makes the laptop really cool and stylish. A dual speaker setup that complies with DTS:X Ultra technology ensures excellent quality sound output, something that is extremely important for a realistic gaming experience. Then there is a 720p HD webcam as well. As for keeping the heat at bay, there is the CoolBoost technology that ensures quick dissipation of heat.

As for the price, the Nitro 5 range starts at Rs. 72,990. That applies to the model with Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 8 GB of RAM. The laptop can be purchased from leading online and offline retail partners, apart from the Acer India site as well.