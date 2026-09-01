Samsung Launches 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop With Intel Core Series 3 Processor

Samsung Electronics announced a new 14-inch Galaxy Book6 laptop on September 1, 2026, expanding its PC portfolio with an accessible model built for daily computing tasks. The device starts at Rs 67,000 and targets everyday users, professionals, and students. It features Intel Core Series 3 processors, built-in Galaxy artificial intelligence features, and an official battery rating of up to 25 hours on a single charge.

Key Takeaways

Samsung priced the new 14-inch Galaxy Book6 starting at $799 for global markets.

Hardware options include Intel Core 3 and Core 5 processors with Intel NPU delivering up to 15 TOPS.

The 61.2 Wh battery supports 45W USB Type-C fast charging that reaches about 33 percent in 30 minutes.

Display features include a 14-inch WUXGA panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-reflective coating.

Physical connectivity includes two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Hardware Specifications and Design

The Galaxy Book6 measures 15.7mm in thickness and weighs 1.35kg, making it easy to carry in backpacks for office or college use. Samsung offers the notebook in two color choices: a new Violet Silver finish and a standard Gray shade. The chassis incorporates a centered logo and clean physical lines.

For the display, Samsung uses a 14-inch WUXGA LCD screen with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and 350 nits brightness. The taller 16:10 aspect ratio shows more vertical lines on spreadsheets and web pages. An anti-glare layer helps reduce light reflections in bright indoor or outdoor environments.

Under the hood, buyers can pick between Intel Core 3 and Intel Core 5 processors. The system pairs these chips with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Intel Graphics handles display output, while an integrated Neural Processing Unit delivers up to 15 TOPS for AI tasks. For audio and video calls, the laptop provides a 2MP 1080p full HD webcam, dual microphones, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Software and Galaxy Ecosystem Features

The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box and includes Samsung Galaxy AI tools. AI Select lets users grab text or items on screen to search for information directly. The built-in AI Cut Out feature removes image backgrounds for quick photo edits. Note Assist helps summarize long documents and meeting notes.

Cross-device software tools connect the laptop with other Samsung products. Quick Share and Storage Share allow fast wireless file access between Galaxy phones and the PC. Multi Control lets users manage a nearby Galaxy phone or tablet using the laptop trackpad and keyboard, while Second Screen allows a Galaxy Tab to function as an external monitor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Book6?

A1. The Galaxy Book6 starts Rs 67,000.

Q2. What processor options are available on the 14-inch Galaxy Book6?

A2. The laptop comes with Intel Core Series 3 processors, offering choices between Intel Core 3 and Intel Core 5 configurations.

Q3. How long does the battery last on the Galaxy Book6?

A3. The 61.2 Wh battery offers up to 25 hours of run time based on Samsung testing. The 45W charger provides roughly 33 percent power in 30 minutes.

Q4. What ports are included on the Samsung Galaxy Book6?

A4. The device includes two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a security slot.