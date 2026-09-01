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Infinix HOT 70 Pro Arrives in India on September 4 With Interactive Rear Screen and 6000mAh Battery

Infinix HOT 70 Pro launches September 4 in India under Rs 25,000, featuring an active rear matrix display, Sony camera, and IP68 rating.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Infinix HOT 70 Pro Arrives in India on September 4 With Interactive Rear Screen and 6000mAh Battery

Infinix prepares to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Infinix HOT 70 Pro on September 4, 2026, targeting buyers looking for unique hardware under Rs 25,000. The device introduces an interactive rear matrix display, a 50MP Sony main camera, an IP68 dust and water protection rating, and a 6000mAh battery paired with fast charging.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Launch date is set for September 4, 2026, in India, targeting a price point below Rs 25,000.
  • Features an Active Matrix Cube rear screen for custom lighting, alerts, and interactive tools.
  • Includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary rear camera and an 8MP front selfie camera.
  • Houses a 6000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging.
  • Runs MediaTek Dimensity 7100 with Android 16 out of the box.
  • Carries an IP68 rating with low-frequency sound wave speaker self-cleaning.

Infinix HOT 70 Pro Arrives in India on September 4

Interactive Rear Display and Color Options

The Infinix HOT 70 Pro features an Active Matrix Cube on the back panel. This rear screen displays real-time alerts for incoming phone calls, text messages, charging progress, battery levels, timers, and weather updates. It also supports interactive mini-games like Lucky Wheel, audio lighting sync, and custom pattern creation via the Matrix Studio tool.

The phone measures 7.85mm in thickness and comes in four distinct finishes: Thermo Orange with temperature-sensitive color change, Mirage Green with UV glow, Silk Glow Purple with textured gradients, and Dive Blue in a matte finish.

Display and Core Performance

On the front, the phone carries a 6.76-inch Full HD+ punch-hole screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch response rate, and peak brightness reaching 950 nits. It provides a 91.86% screen-to-body ratio for immersive media consumption and mobile gaming.

Infinix pairs the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor with an octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 graphics, and UFS 2.2 storage. The hardware configuration runs supported mobile titles at up to 90 frames per second. On the software side, the device runs Android 16, with Infinix committing to three major operating system upgrades and five years of security updates.

Camera Setup, Battery, and Durability

For photography, the phone carries a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera. Software tools include Live Photo Mode to record short motion clips alongside photos, plus an AI Eraser tool to remove unwanted objects from shots. Selfies and video calls use an 8MP front lens.

A 6000mAh battery powers the unit, supporting 45W fast charging. Testing figures show a 50% charge in about 25 minutes and a full charge in roughly 63 minutes. The device also provides an IP68 rating against water and dust ingress, alongside speaker self-cleaning technology that uses low-frequency sound to clear trapped moisture from the grilles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Infinix HOT 70 Pro launch in India?

A1. The Infinix HOT 70 Pro officially launches in India on September 4, 2026.

Q2. What is the expected price of the Infinix HOT 70 Pro in India?

A2. Infinix is targeting a launch price under Rs 25,000 for the Indian market.

Q3. What does the Active Matrix Cube rear display do?

A3. The rear display shows notifications for incoming calls, messages, charging, and weather, while also supporting custom graphics and music lighting sync.

Q4. Is the Infinix HOT 70 Pro waterproof?

A4. Yes, the device carries an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Q5. How fast does the Infinix HOT 70 Pro charge?

A5. It supports 45W wired charging, which charges the 6000mAh battery from zero to 50% in roughly 25 minutes and to 100% in around 63 minutes.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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