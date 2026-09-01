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Hyundai India Posts Highest August Domestic Sales as Volumes Rise 23.6 Percent

Hyundai Motor India reports its highest-ever August domestic sales of 54,396 units, driven by strong SUV demand despite export supply bottlenecks.

By Shweta Bansal
3 Min Read
Hyundai India Posts Highest August Domestic Sales as Volumes Rise 23.6 Percent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, posted its highest-ever domestic sales for any August month by selling 54,396 vehicles in August 2026. This performance represents a 23.6 percent increase compared to 44,010 units sold in the domestic market during the same period last year. Including overseas shipments, the automaker recorded total sales of 65,796 units, logging an 8.8 percent year-on-year growth.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • HMIL delivered 54,396 units in the Indian market in August 2026, up 23.6 percent year-on-year.
  • Total monthly volumes reached 65,796 units across domestic and overseas dispatches.
  • Export shipments stood at 11,400 units, facing logistical hurdles due to tensions in West Asia.
  • Domestic sales from April to August in financial year 2027 grew 12.6 percent over the previous year.

Hyundai India Posts Highest August Domestic Sales

Domestic Demand and Product Performance

The strong August dispatch figures reflect consistent retail interest across Hyundai’s sports utility vehicle line. Models like the Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV and the Hyundai Venue compact SUV continue to drive bulk customer footfalls at dealerships across Indian cities.

Between April and August 2026, Hyundai’s domestic dispatches expanded 12.6 percent year-on-year. The company plans to expand its lineup further with a localized compact electric SUV scheduled for market introduction in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Export Challenges and Global Outlook

While domestic operations expanded at a double-digit rate, exports encountered logistical headwinds. Overseas dispatches totaled 11,400 units in August. The company attributed these export constraints to cargo supply disruptions arising from the security situation in West Asia.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India, stated that the August domestic performance highlights the broad appeal of the company’s product portfolio. He expressed confidence that export numbers will recover as shipping lanes stabilize in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What were Hyundai India’s domestic car sales in August 2026?

A1. Hyundai Motor India sold 54,396 cars in the Indian domestic market in August 2026, marking a 23.6 percent rise over August 2025.

Q2. What were the total vehicle sales for Hyundai India in August?

A2. Total sales, combining domestic numbers and exports, reached 65,796 units during the month.

Q3. Why did Hyundai India export numbers face pressure in August?

A3. Export shipments of 11,400 units faced logistical supply bottlenecks connected to the regional conflict in West Asia.

Q4. How much did Hyundai’s domestic sales grow from April to August?

A4. Hyundai’s domestic vehicle sales grew 12.6 percent year-on-year during the April to August period of financial year 2027.

Q5. Which upcoming electric vehicle is Hyundai preparing for India?

A5. Hyundai plans to introduce a localized compact electric SUV in the Indian market during the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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