Apple Prepares iPhone 18 Pro Max for September 9 Debut With Variable Aperture Camera and Faster 2nm Chip

Apple will introduce its flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside other models at its annual fall launch event scheduled for September 9, 2026. The premium handset brings major hardware changes, including a variable aperture primary lens, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a custom A20 Pro processor manufactured on a 2-nanometre node. In India, the phone is projected to carry a starting price of Rs 1,59,900 for the base storage configuration.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: Apple will host its global event on September 9, with pre-orders expected on September 12 and retail availability from September 18.

Apple will host its global event on September 9, with pre-orders expected on September 12 and retail availability from September 18. India Price: Expected to start at Rs 1,59,900 for the 256GB base model.

Expected to start at Rs 1,59,900 for the 256GB base model. Camera Setup: Upgraded 48MP main sensor with a mechanical variable aperture mechanism.

Upgraded 48MP main sensor with a mechanical variable aperture mechanism. Processor and Memory: Next-generation 2nm A20 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM.

Next-generation 2nm A20 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM. Battery: Larger capacity exceeding 5,000mAh with faster wired charging.

Variable Aperture Main Camera Leads Hardware Changes

The optics department serves as the central focus of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple plans to use a physical variable aperture lens on the 48MP primary wide-angle camera. This mechanical iris allows the camera sensor to manually or automatically adjust light intake depending on shooting environments. It gives mobile photographers precise control over depth of field, creating natural background blur without relying purely on software algorithms. The rear setup retains 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP periscope telephoto sensors. On the front, Apple has upgraded the selfie camera to a 24MP sensor for crisper video calls and photos.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max keeps its 6.9-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. The handset features slimmer display borders and a reduced cutout for the Dynamic Island, enabled by placing part of the Face ID hardware beneath the display glass. The frame uses lightweight Grade 5 titanium, paired with an updated Ceramic Shield glass back panel.

A20 Pro Processor and Battery Life

Under the hood, Apple equips the device with the A20 Pro chipset, fabricated on TSMC’s 2nm process. The new architecture lowers overall power consumption while improving raw processing speed. To support heavier on-device machine learning workflows, Apple increases system memory to 12GB RAM across all Pro models. Battery capacity expands to roughly 5,300mAh, offering longer screen time during heavy use.

Expected India Price and Availability

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at Rs 1,59,900 in India for the 256GB storage tier. Customers will likely be able to place pre-orders starting Friday, September 12, through Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple’s official online store, and authorized retail partners across India. In-store sales should begin on September 18.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will Apple announce the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

A1. Apple will announce the iPhone 18 Pro Max during its launch event on September 9, 2026.

Q2. What is the expected price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India?

A2. The phone is expected to start at Rs 1,59,900 for the base 256GB variant.

Q3. What is the major camera change on the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

A3. The main 48MP camera includes a mechanical variable aperture system that controls light intake and depth of field.

Q4. Which processor does the iPhone 18 Pro Max use?

A4. The device runs on the Apple A20 Pro chip, manufactured using a 2nm fabrication process.

Q5. How much RAM does the iPhone 18 Pro Max have?

A5. The device comes with 12GB of RAM to handle complex on-device tasks.