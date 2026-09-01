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Roku Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV Price Drops to USD 499.99

Roku discounts its 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED Mini-LED smart TV to $499.99, featuring a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision IQ, and Voice Remote Pro.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Roku Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV Price Drops to USD 499.99

Roku has reduced the price of its flagship 55-inch Pro Series 4K QLED Mini-LED smart television to $499.99 across major retail channels, down from its regular launch price of $899.99. The television maker designed this line as its highest-tier direct display offering, combining quantum dot color reproduction with full-array Mini-LED backlighting. The current discount positions the television set in direct competition with mid-tier models from brands like TCL and Hisense.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The 55-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED TV is available at a discounted price of $499.99.
  • The panel features Mini-LED local dimming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision IQ HDR support.
  • Gaming features include two HDMI 2.1 ports, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.
  • Roku bundles the set with its rechargeable Voice Remote Pro (2nd Edition), which has backlit keys and a lost remote finder.

Roku Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV Price

Display Technology and Performance

The Roku Pro Series utilizes Mini-LED backlighting paired with a QLED panel, offering high peak brightness levels alongside fine-grained local dimming zones. This setup allows the screen to deliver deeper black levels and richer contrast than standard LED televisions.

The display runs at a native 120Hz refresh rate, reducing motion blur during fast action sequences, live sports, and high-frame-rate video games. HDR format compatibility covers Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG. Roku also includes Smart Picture Max, an on-device processing engine that automatically adjusts color saturation and image clarity based on incoming video signals.

Audio and Gaming Capabilities

For home entertainment setups, the Pro Series integrates side-firing speakers powered by Roku Soundstage Audio, with built-in decoding support for Dolby Atmos audio tracks.

Console gamers get two full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports capable of 4K gameplay at 120Hz, complemented by two additional HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI eARC port for external soundbar connections. The display supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to prevent screen tearing.

Smart Platform and Remote

The television runs on the Roku OS streaming platform, providing access to major global streaming applications including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and YouTube. The set supports smart home integrations via Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Each unit ships with the rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd Edition). The remote features backlit buttons, a hands-free microphone switch, customizable shortcut buttons, and a lost remote finder feature that sounds an audible alert directly from the remote speaker when activated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the screen refresh rate of the Roku Pro Series TV?

A1. The Roku Pro Series TV features a native 120Hz refresh rate across all size variants.

Q2. Does the Roku Pro Series TV support Dolby Vision?

A2. Yes, the TV supports Dolby Vision IQ along with HDR10+ and HLG formats.

Q3. How many HDMI 2.1 ports are on the Roku Pro Series?

A3. The television provides two dedicated HDMI 2.1 ports alongside two standard HDMI ports and eARC audio connectivity.

Q4. What type of remote comes with the Roku Pro Series?

A4. The television includes the rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd Edition), featuring backlit buttons, hands-free voice search, and a lost remote finder function.

Q5. Does the TV come with built-in Wi-Fi 6?

A5. Yes, the Roku Pro Series includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless connectivity as well as an Ethernet port.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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