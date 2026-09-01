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Sonos Unveils Sonos 27 Platform Alongside Beam Ultra Soundbar and Ace Ultra Headphones

Sonos announces Sonos 27 software with open AI controls, an updated mobile app, and two new devices: Beam Ultra soundbar and Ace Ultra headphones.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Sonos Unveils Sonos 27 Platform Alongside Beam Ultra Soundbar and Ace Ultra Headphones

Audio maker Sonos introduced a major software platform named Sonos 27 on Tuesday, alongside the Beam Ultra soundbar and Ace Ultra wireless headphones. The company plans to ship the new operating software to all existing S2-compatible speakers starting September 8, bringing a redesigned mobile interface and direct support for third-party artificial intelligence assistants. Both new hardware products go on sale on September 29, carrying global price tags of $699 for the soundbar and $449 for the headphones.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Sonos 27 introduces annual naming for the company operating system across home speakers.
  • The updated mobile app restores bottom navigation tabs, adds presets, and improves system controls.
  • Users can connect external AI tools such as ChatGPT to manage speaker playback and volume.
  • Sonos Fabric lets portable speakers automatically adjust their audio roles when placed near a soundbar.
  • Beam Ultra and Ace Ultra launch on September 29, with pre-orders open immediately.

Sonos Unveils Sonos 27 Platform Alongside Beam Ultra Soundbar

Software Changes and Artificial Intelligence

Under Chief Executive Officer Tom Conrad, Sonos is repositioning its software around openness and speed. The Sonos 27 platform includes a public Model Context Protocol server. This tool allows outside AI agents to discover speaker groups, route tracks, and change settings without interrupting other tasks on your phone.

The companion mobile app receives a full visual overhaul. Listeners get persistent tabs for Home, System, and Search, fixing common user complaints from previous updates. A new feature called Presets allows users to save speaker groups, default audio sources, and set volume levels into a single-touch button.

New Audio Hardware and Smart Placement

The Beam Ultra upgrades the mid-sized soundbar line with refreshed internal acoustics for television and music playback. It pairs with a new networking feature called Sonos Fabric. Fabric detects nearby devices and adjusts audio output automatically. For example, carrying a Move 2 speaker into the living room allows the system to switch that unit into a rear surround channel instantly.

The Ace Ultra over-ear headphones arrive with 35 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation. An early access feature called Headphone Linking allows owners to push audio directly from any active Sonos room speaker straight to the headphones with a single tap.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Sonos 27 update be available for download?

A1. Sonos will release the updated app and software to existing S2 devices starting September 8, 2026.

Q2. What are the prices of the new Sonos hardware?

A2. The Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar costs $699, and the Sonos Ace Ultra headphones cost $449. Indian market pricing will appear through authorized distributors closer to the shipping date.

Q3. Will older Sonos speakers work with Sonos 27?

A3. Yes, all speakers running the modern Sonos S2 software platform support the Sonos 27 update.

Q4. How does AI work on the new Sonos platform?

A4. The system lets users connect compatible AI assistants, including ChatGPT, to handle voice commands, manage multi-room groups, and select music playlists.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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