Samsung Expands One UI 9 Beta Program to More Galaxy Devices in India and Other Global Markets

Samsung announced the expansion of its Android 17-based One UI 9 beta program to a wider range of Galaxy smartphones on Sept. 1. Following the initial test phase on the Galaxy S26 series in May, the South Korean technology giant is now bringing the test build to its 2025 flagship smartphones and newest foldable devices. Users in India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States can now test upcoming software features before the official public release.

Key Takeaways

One UI 9 beta based on Android 17 is now available for Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 FE.

Foldable devices joining the test program include Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7.

Eligible markets include India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Users can enroll through the official Samsung Members app.

Eligible Galaxy Models and Regional Rollout

Samsung opened the beta registration for owners of the Galaxy S25 series, including Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 FE. The latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, are also part of this phase.

The company did not list the Galaxy S25 Edge in the official announcement, leaving it open whether that specific model will join the beta or move directly to the final stable update. In India, users with eligible Galaxy S25 handsets have already started receiving the first beta download prompt once registered.

How to Install the Beta Software

Galaxy device owners in India and other supported regions can register by following simple steps through their phone:

Open the Samsung Members application on an eligible Galaxy phone. Log in with an active Samsung Account. Tap on the One UI Beta Program registration banner on the home screen. Submit the enrollment form. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to pull the test firmware over the air.

Beta software often contains bugs, interface glitches, and battery drain issues. Users should back up all essential personal data before installing pre-release builds on primary daily devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which Galaxy devices are eligible for the expanded One UI 9 beta?

A1. Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 FE can access the beta build.

Q2. Is the One UI 9 beta available in India?

A2. Yes, users in India can enroll in the program along with users in the US, the UK, and South Korea.

Q3. What Android version does One UI 9 run on?

A3. One UI 9 is built on top of Google’s Android 17 operating system.

Q4. How can Galaxy users sign up for the beta update?

A4. Eligible device owners must register through the official Samsung Members app and check for updates in phone settings.

Q5. Is it safe to install One UI 9 beta on a primary phone?

A5. Beta builds contain early bugs and stability issues. Users should create a full data backup before proceeding.