Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 15W Launches with 6mm Sleek Design and 5000mAh Battery

Xiaomi has officially showcased its latest portable charging accessory, the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, ahead of its scheduled India debut on September 8. Built for users who need quick battery top-ups on the go without carrying bulky charging bricks, the new accessory features a super-slim 6mm metallic profile and weighs just 98 grams. Sandeep Sharma, Associate Director of Marketing and PR at Xiaomi India, previewed the device online, highlighting its card-like form factor that snaps directly onto the back of compatible smartphones.

Key Takeaways

Measures 6mm in thickness and weighs 98g, making it easy to slip into pockets or wallets.

Packs a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery cell with a rated capacity of 3,000mAh at 5V/2A.

Delivers up to 15W magnetic wireless charging for supported Xiaomi phones and 7.5W for iPhones.

Supports up to 22.5W two-way fast wired charging through a single USB Type-C port.

Includes thermal safety hardware with a 4,369 sq mm graphite sheet and dual NTC sensors.

Design and Battery Hardware

The power bank uses a high-density silicon-carbon battery with 16 percent silicon content. This cell structure allows Xiaomi to pack a 5,000mAh typical capacity (18.95Wh) into dimensions of 98.5 x 71.5 x 6mm. Because total energy sits well below the 100Wh limit set by international aviation authorities, the device remains safe for airline carry-on luggage. The exterior features a metal shell available in Silver and Orange finishes. For heat control during active use, an internal 4,369 sq mm graphite sheet works alongside dual NTC temperature sensors to regulate operational heat.

Charging Speed and Compatibility

The accessory delivers up to 15W wireless output on compatible devices like the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14 series. For Apple iPhone models from iPhone 12 onwards, wireless charging speeds reach up to 7.5W. Users can also plug in directly through the bidirectional USB Type-C port to get up to 22.5W wired power delivery.

Dual-device charging allows the power bank to supply power through the USB-C cable and the magnetic wireless pad at the same time. A double-click on the power level button turns on a low-current mode tailored for accessories such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and wireless earbuds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank?

A1. The power bank features a 5,000mAh typical battery cell capacity (18.95Wh) with an effective rated output capacity of 3,000mAh at 5V/2A.

Q2. Does this power bank work with Apple iPhones?

A2. Yes, it attaches magnetically to iPhone 12 and newer models, providing up to 7.5W wireless charging speeds.

Q3. Can it charge two devices at the same time?

A3. Yes, the device supports simultaneous dual-device charging using its wireless charging pad and the USB Type-C port together.

Q4. How fast does the wired USB Type-C port charge?

A4. The USB Type-C port delivers up to 22.5W wired output for compatible smartphones and tablets.

Q5. Is the power bank allowed inside flights?

A5. Yes, with a total energy rating of 18.58Wh, it meets all global aviation safety standards for cabin baggage.