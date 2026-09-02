Bentley Debuts Limited Edition Rear-Wheel Drive Supersports Coupe

Bentley Motors has introduced the 2027 Bentley Supersports, a track-focused luxury coupe that strips away plug-in hybrid batteries and all-wheel-drive hardware to focus purely on driver control. Limited to just 500 hand-built units worldwide, the new coupe represents the lightest production vehicle from the British car maker in 85 years.

Key Takeaways

Bentley removes the front-wheel drive shafts and hybrid battery packs, producing a pure petrol coupe.

The non-hybrid 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 657 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

Total weight drops below 2,000 kilograms, making it the lightest Crewe model built since 1941.

The production run stops at 500 numbered units with a base price starting at $490,350.

Engineering Focus and Power Output

Under the hood sits a modified 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Bentley engineers fitted larger turbochargers, new cylinder heads, a reinforced engine block, and variable valve timing. The pure combustion engine sends 657 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque exclusively to the rear wheels through a recalibrated eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A full-length titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic provides a natural V8 sound without synthetic cabin audio.

The rear-wheel-drive coupe sprints from 0 to 96 km/h (0 to 60 mph) in 3.5 seconds and reaches a maximum top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph).

Chassis Tuning and Aerodynamics

Engineers removed the rear seats, replacing them with a carbon-fibre storage area that increases chassis rigidity while shedding excess bulk. The two-seat cockpit retains power-adjustable heated leather sport seats and premium sound insulation, allowing drivers to travel long distances comfortably between track outings.

The chassis uses 48-volt active anti-roll bars capable of applying 1,300 Nm of counter-torque within 0.3 seconds to limit body lean in sharp corners. Rear-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and 440-millimetre carbon silicon carbide front brake discs give the heavy grand tourer sports car agility. Riding on 22-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in track-ready Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres, the car pulls up to 1.3 G in lateral cornering grip.

An aggressive carbon aerodynamic package adds a massive front splitter, front dive planes, side sills, a wide rear diffuser, and a fixed rear wing. These components produce 300 kilograms of downforce at speed compared with standard Continental models.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What makes the new Bentley Supersports different from standard Continental GT cars?

A1. The Supersports removes the front drive system and hybrid battery hardware, using a pure rear-wheel-drive layout and a two-seat cockpit.

Q2. How many units of the Bentley Supersports will Bentley build?

A2. Bentley plans to manufacture only 500 individually numbered units for global customers.

Q3. What is the engine output of the Bentley Supersports?

A3. Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine produces 657 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

Q4. How much does the car weigh?

A4. The vehicle weighs under 2,000 kilograms (roughly 4,400 to 4,500 pounds), making it the lightest production Bentley since 1941.

Q5. What is the base price of the Bentley Supersports?

A5. The car starts at $490,350 before custom paint choices and taxes.