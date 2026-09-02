Amazon Now Plans Quick Commerce Expansion to 300 Indian Cities

Amazon is preparing a wide expansion of its quick-commerce unit, Amazon Now, aiming to take its 10-to-15-minute grocery and essentials delivery service to 300 cities across India. Nishant Sardana, Director of Amazon Now, confirmed that the company is quadrupling its operational rollout to achieve this target quickly. The service currently runs in around 30 cities and reports month-on-month order growth between 20% and 25%.

Key Takeaways

Amazon Now aims to scale operations from roughly 30 cities to 300 cities across the country.

The company plans to grow its network of micro-fulfillment centers to more than 1,000 facilities.

Prime subscribers triple their order frequency after adopting the quick-commerce feature.

The expansion brings quick-commerce competition into tier-2 and tier-3 towns, going head-to-head with Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

Operations are supported by an investment pool of roughly Rs 2,800 crore ($300 million) allocated for logistics and workforce support.

Scaling the Dark Store Network

Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar stated that Amazon Now has emerged as the fastest-growing division in the history of the company’s local operations, with order volumes doubling every quarter. To support fast delivery in hundreds of smaller towns, Amazon is setting up local micro-fulfillment centers, commonly known as dark stores. The firm intends to run more than 1,000 such units to stock daily essentials, fresh produce, packaged foods, personal care goods, and small home appliances.

Most quick-commerce platforms have focused heavily on top metro areas. Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart already cover a large share of urban pin codes in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. By pushing into 300 locations, Amazon is testing consumer demand for quick delivery across smaller municipal hubs. The company relies on its existing transport routes and warehouse grid to supply these neighborhood stores at lower operating costs.

Delivery Partner Support and Operations

Rapid delivery models depend heavily on gig workers. Amazon tied this commercial expansion to its Sammaan program, funded through a recently announced Rs 2,800 crore outlay. The program provides education grants for workers’ children, wider medical and accidental insurance, and road safety training. The company also plans to establish 250 Ashray rest points across Indian transit corridors this year, offering clean drinking water, charging ports, and rest areas for couriers across delivery networks.

While Amazon’s overall retail division in India recently achieved financial breakeven, quick-commerce remains cost-heavy. High real estate rents and rider payouts keep margins thin. Amazon intends to balance these expenses through Prime membership stickiness and larger average cart values as shoppers buy items beyond basic groceries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Amazon Now?

A1. Amazon Now is Amazon India’s quick-commerce service that delivers groceries, personal care items, fresh food, and electronics accessories within minutes using neighborhood micro-warehouses.

Q2. How many cities does Amazon Now serve right now?

A2. The platform currently operates in about 30 cities, including major metro areas such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Q3. When will Amazon Now reach 300 cities?

A3. Amazon has not published a fixed deadline for the final phase, but company leadership indicated that teams are working to open hubs in target cities as fast as possible.

Q4. Who are the main competitors of Amazon Now in India?

A4. The primary competitors in India are Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Tata BigBasket.

Q5. Do users need an Amazon Prime membership to order on Amazon Now?

A5. Regular Amazon users can place orders, but Prime subscribers receive faster delivery access, special discounts, and zero delivery fees on eligible basket sizes.