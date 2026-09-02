News

Kia India Posts Record August Sales as Wholesales Surge 48 Percent

Kia India reports its highest-ever August dispatches with 29,042 vehicles, driven by Seltos, Sonet, and the newly launched Syros EV.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Kia India Posts Record August Sales as Wholesales Surge 48 Percent

Kia India dispatched 29,042 vehicles to dealers in August 2026, registering an increase of 48.1 percent compared to 19,608 units dispatched during the corresponding month last year. The achievement represents the highest monthly wholesale tally for any August since the South Korean automaker entered the Indian automotive market in 2019. The strong volume pushed Kia past Toyota Kirloskar Motor by 632 units, placing it in fifth position among passenger vehicle manufacturers in India for the month.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Kia India dispatched 29,042 units in August 2026, up 48.1 percent from 19,608 units in August 2025.
  • Year-to-date dispatches for calendar year 2026 reached 220,991 units, reflecting a 20.1 percent rise over the same period last year.
  • The mid-size Seltos and compact Sonet remained the primary volume contributors, while the newly introduced Syros EV added incremental demand.
  • Kia overtook Toyota to secure the fifth spot in overall domestic passenger vehicle sales for August 2026.
  • The company plans to expand its lineup with the three-row Kia Sorento, introducing hybrid technology to its Indian portfolio.

Kia India Posts Record August Sales

SUV Demand and Electrification Drive Momentum

The mid-size SUV Seltos and the sub-four-meter compact SUV Sonet formed the backbone of Kia’s August performance. The Seltos has consistently crossed 10,000 monthly units since January 2026, while the Sonet maintained steady dispatches in a crowded sub-compact segment. Buyer interest in elevated seating, turbo-petrol and diesel engine choices, and driver-assistance systems kept showroom footfalls steady across urban and semi-urban centers.

Kia also saw early deliveries from the Syros EV, an all-electric model aimed at city buyers seeking zero-emission travel. To reduce buyer hesitation around electric cars, the company introduced specific purchase schemes including an assured buyback option, battery rental structures, and extended battery warranty packages.

Between January and August 2026, Kia delivered 220,991 vehicles across India, compared to 183,882 units in the first eight months of 2025. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, attributed the volume to customer trust and the wider acceptance of electric models.

The carmaker is now preparing to introduce the Sorento in the Indian market. The upcoming three-row SUV will offer a petrol-hybrid setup alongside a traditional diesel option, positioning Kia in a higher price bracket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many cars did Kia India sell in August 2026?

A1. Kia India dispatched 29,042 units in August 2026, which is an increase of 48.1 percent from 19,608 units in August 2025.

Q2. Which Kia models generated the highest sales in India?

A2. The Seltos and Sonet SUVs generated the bulk of the volumes, with the Seltos maintaining monthly dispatches above 10,000 units.

Q3. What is Kia India’s ranking among carmakers in August 2026?

A3. Kia India ranked fifth among domestic passenger vehicle manufacturers, finishing ahead of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Q4. What new car is Kia launching next in India?

A4. Kia plans to launch the Sorento, a premium three-row SUV that will feature a petrol-hybrid powertrain and a diesel engine option.

Vivo T5 5G Debuts in India With 7,050mAh Battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo
Amazon Now Plans Quick Commerce Expansion to 300 Indian Cities
Bentley Debuts Limited Edition Rear-Wheel Drive Supersports Coupe
Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 15W Launches with 6mm Sleek Design and 5000mAh Battery
Samsung Expands One UI 9 Beta Program to More Galaxy Devices in India and Other Global Markets
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Amazon Now Plans Quick Commerce Expansion to 300 Indian Cities Amazon Now Plans Quick Commerce Expansion to 300 Indian Cities
Next Article Vivo T5 5G Debuts in India With 7,050mAh Battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo Vivo T5 5G Debuts in India With 7,050mAh Battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord Buds 4
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Review: Affordable ANC for Indian Commuters
realme 16 5G Review
realme 16 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
Tecno Pova Curve
Pova Curve 2 5G Review: Powerful Battery Beast or Hype?
asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users

Latest News

Sonos Unveils Sonos 27 Platform Alongside Beam Ultra Soundbar and Ace Ultra Headphones
Sonos Unveils Sonos 27 Platform Alongside Beam Ultra Soundbar and Ace Ultra Headphones
By Aditi Sharma
Roku Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV Price Drops to USD 499.99
Roku Pro Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV Price Drops to USD 499.99
By Shweta Bansal
Samsung Launches 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop With Intel Core Series 3 Processor
Samsung Launches 14-Inch Galaxy Book6 Laptop With Intel Core Series 3 Processor
By Mahak Aggarwal
Infinix HOT 70 Pro Arrives in India on September 4 With Interactive Rear Screen and 6000mAh Battery
Infinix HOT 70 Pro Arrives in India on September 4 With Interactive Rear Screen and 6000mAh Battery
By Shweta Bansal
Hyundai India Posts Highest August Domestic Sales as Volumes Rise 23.6 Percent
Hyundai India Posts Highest August Domestic Sales as Volumes Rise 23.6 Percent
By Shweta Bansal
Apple Prepares iPhone 18 Pro Max for September 9 Debut With Variable Aperture Camera and Faster 2nm Chip
Apple Prepares iPhone 18 Pro Max for September 9 Debut With Variable Aperture Camera and Faster 2nm Chip
By Shweta Bansal

You Might also Like