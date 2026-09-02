Kia India Posts Record August Sales as Wholesales Surge 48 Percent

Kia India dispatched 29,042 vehicles to dealers in August 2026, registering an increase of 48.1 percent compared to 19,608 units dispatched during the corresponding month last year. The achievement represents the highest monthly wholesale tally for any August since the South Korean automaker entered the Indian automotive market in 2019. The strong volume pushed Kia past Toyota Kirloskar Motor by 632 units, placing it in fifth position among passenger vehicle manufacturers in India for the month.

Key Takeaways

Kia India dispatched 29,042 units in August 2026, up 48.1 percent from 19,608 units in August 2025.

Year-to-date dispatches for calendar year 2026 reached 220,991 units, reflecting a 20.1 percent rise over the same period last year.

The mid-size Seltos and compact Sonet remained the primary volume contributors, while the newly introduced Syros EV added incremental demand.

Kia overtook Toyota to secure the fifth spot in overall domestic passenger vehicle sales for August 2026.

The company plans to expand its lineup with the three-row Kia Sorento, introducing hybrid technology to its Indian portfolio.

SUV Demand and Electrification Drive Momentum

The mid-size SUV Seltos and the sub-four-meter compact SUV Sonet formed the backbone of Kia’s August performance. The Seltos has consistently crossed 10,000 monthly units since January 2026, while the Sonet maintained steady dispatches in a crowded sub-compact segment. Buyer interest in elevated seating, turbo-petrol and diesel engine choices, and driver-assistance systems kept showroom footfalls steady across urban and semi-urban centers.

Kia also saw early deliveries from the Syros EV, an all-electric model aimed at city buyers seeking zero-emission travel. To reduce buyer hesitation around electric cars, the company introduced specific purchase schemes including an assured buyback option, battery rental structures, and extended battery warranty packages.

Between January and August 2026, Kia delivered 220,991 vehicles across India, compared to 183,882 units in the first eight months of 2025. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, attributed the volume to customer trust and the wider acceptance of electric models.

The carmaker is now preparing to introduce the Sorento in the Indian market. The upcoming three-row SUV will offer a petrol-hybrid setup alongside a traditional diesel option, positioning Kia in a higher price bracket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many cars did Kia India sell in August 2026?

A1. Kia India dispatched 29,042 units in August 2026, which is an increase of 48.1 percent from 19,608 units in August 2025.

Q2. Which Kia models generated the highest sales in India?

A2. The Seltos and Sonet SUVs generated the bulk of the volumes, with the Seltos maintaining monthly dispatches above 10,000 units.

Q3. What is Kia India’s ranking among carmakers in August 2026?

A3. Kia India ranked fifth among domestic passenger vehicle manufacturers, finishing ahead of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Q4. What new car is Kia launching next in India?

A4. Kia plans to launch the Sorento, a premium three-row SUV that will feature a petrol-hybrid powertrain and a diesel engine option.