Vivo T5 5G Debuts in India With 7,050mAh Battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo expanded its mid-range line in India today with the official release of the Vivo T5 5G. The handset introduces the MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo processor to the Indian market alongside a 7,050mAh battery, a 144Hz 3D curved AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel primary camera stabilized by optical hardware. Starting at a base price of Rs 34,999, the device aims at buyers seeking extended runtimes without the bulk typically found in high-capacity phones.

Key Takeaways

Vivo T5 5G starts at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, reaching Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo built on a 4nm process.

Power comes from a 7,050mAh battery backed by 44W wired FlashCharge.

It carries a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Sales begin September 9 on Flipkart, the official company store, and select retail outlets.

The front panel features a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, a 449 ppi pixel density, and up to 2,000 nits high-brightness mode. The panel supports HDR10+ playback and holds SGS low blue light and sunlight certifications.

MediaTek supplies the Dimensity 7500-Turbo chip, pairing four performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz with four power-focused cores at 2.0 GHz. The silicon integrates MediaTek’s NPU 850 engine to handle generative tasks on the device itself, such as text summarization and automated audio transcripts via the pre-installed AI Suite.

Despite housing a 7,050mAh cell, the chassis measures 7.99 mm in depth and weighs 199 grams. Testing data shows the bundled 44W charger restores the empty battery to 44 percent in 30 minutes. The device also supports reverse wired charging and bypass power delivery during gaming sessions.

For photography, the back panel carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor equipped with optical image stabilization, supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Selfies rely on a 32-megapixel front-facing lens. Both front and rear sensors support 4K video recording.

On the software front, the phone runs OriginOS 6 built on Android. Vivo guarantees three Android version upgrades and five years of security maintenance. Other hardware additions include IP68 and IP69 ratings against water ingress, an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, and an infrared blaster.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo offers the T5 5G in Royal Bronze and Silver Green finishes. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 34,999, the 8GB + 128GB version costs Rs 39,999, the 8GB + 256GB model lists for Rs 44,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 49,999. Instant bank discounts up to Rs 4,000 bring the starting effective price down to Rs 31,499 on launch day. Open sales commence September 9, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Vivo T5 5G in India?

A1. The Vivo T5 5G carries an official starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Q2. What processor does the phone use?

A2. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500-Turbo processor manufactured on a 4-nanometer node.

Q3. How large is the battery and how fast does it charge?

A3. The phone packs a 7,050mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging.

Q4. When will the phone go on sale in India?

A4. Open sales begin on September 9, 2026, at 12 PM IST through Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and partner retail stores.

Q5. Does the phone have water resistance?

A5. Yes, the device carries official IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings