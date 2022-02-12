Realme just scheduled their “Greater Than You See” Gala during MWC 2022. The date for this event is February 28th. For this, the brand sent out invites and from the look of it, the brand could be announcing a new charging tech.

The invite shows a charging cable with the realme Dart Charge symbol. There are rumours already brewing in the Chinese tech community about realme working on phones with support for 80W and 150W superfast charging. Currently, realme has a 125W charging solution but their flagships still use a 65W fast charging setup. Commercially we only see 120W now from Xiaomi, iQOO, Vivo and OPPO.

As per the leaks, realme could be using a toned-down version of a supposed 160W setup from OPPO, which is also being touted to be announced at MWC this year. MWC is one of the biggest technology shows in the world and despite the current Omicron surge is going forward as per the schedule. Apart from the Super Fast Charging setup, realme is also expected to debut their flagship GT 2 series for Global markets along with a revised schedule for their realmeUI 3.0. Just for context, realmeUI 3.0 is the company’s own custom skin based on Android 12 and will be brought to India on the realme 9 Pro series on 16th February.