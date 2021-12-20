The home security products segment has been steadily growing in the country. We now have a wide variety of fixed and smart cameras from all major players. A while back we covered an in-door smart security camera from Hero Electronix under the Qubo brand and now they are back with a smart 360 camera. For those who aren’t familiar with Qubo and Hero Electronix, they are a Hero Group company that forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360 is a smart security camera with the tilt/pan feature, comes with an SD card slot for memory, 360-degree coverage to night vision and more. So, should you invest in the Qubo Smart Cam 360? We used the smart camera for a little over two weeks, and here’s our full review.

Qubo Smart Cam 360 Specifications

Video Resolution: Up to 1080p 30fps

Up to 1080p 30fps Video Format: H264

H264 Audio: Full Duplex-2 Way Communication

Full Duplex-2 Way Communication Storage: Micro-SD Card: up to 256GB

Micro-SD Card: up to 256GB Connectivity: 4Ghz Wi-Fi (802.11/b/g/n)

4Ghz Wi-Fi (802.11/b/g/n) Software: Qubo App available for Android & iOS, OTA updates on the camera

Qubo App available for Android & iOS, OTA updates on the camera Power: 110V – 240V, MicroUSB connector

110V – 240V, MicroUSB connector Other Features: Continuous Real-time monitoring, IR Night Vision, Motion Detection, Car Parking, Person Detection, Still Image, Face Mask Detection

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Security Camera

Power Adapter

Cable

Mounting plate

Screws

Design & Installation

The camera features a dome-like design with a circular base. This shape is quite common in the smart camera category. The camera is available in just a single shade and there is a two-tone finish on it. On the front, you get the camera lens, LED, and the mics, while the sides house the speaker grill. The microSD card slot and the reset button are placed on the backside.

The camera uses a barrel-type power connector which is led-down given what the competition offers in the same price bracket. The bottom of the camera has the mounting plate attached, which uses two screws for firm placement. While this is an indoor/outdoor product, the brand has not released any numbers on the IP rating. Coming to the installation, it is easy and the camera can be mounted in either direction. All the necessary screws and fixtures are bundled in the box, along with the cable.

Next up is the pairing process, which and other setups are done via the Qubo app that is available for both Android and iOS. Upon opening the app, you are prompted to make a Qubo account and then add the camera as a new device. Once a new device is added, the app generates a QR code which is to be read by the camera to finish the final setup.

Features & Performance

Most features on the camera are segment standard and word as intended. You get support for Night Vision, meaning the camera can record in nigh time. The camera can record up to 1080p videos in H264, which consumes quite a lot of storage. In comparison, some of its competitors can record in H265, where file sizes are small, and you don’t lose out on the footage quality as well.

There is motion detection, intruder detection alarm system, motion tracking and more. Another feature is the Face Mask Detection, where the camera prompts you if the person in the frame is not wearing a face mask. This could be helpful for some users, given the current pandemic. There is native support for Alexa and Google Assistant which is a bonus if you are invested in either of the smart home ecosystems.

The camera also has a two-way communication option using which you can carry a conversation with, say, a delivery person visiting your place to drop off a package. There is a small 1W speaker built-in that can sound an alarm as well if that option is turned on. By default, your Qubo account comes with 5GB cloud storage, but the brand has rolled out subscription plans as well, which start at INR 99 per month and offer a host of AI features along with extra cloud storage to store the footage.