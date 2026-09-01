OpenAI Reports ChatGPT Outage as Users Face High Latency and Errors

OpenAI confirmed a partial service outage affecting its popular artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, leaving thousands of users unable to start new tasks or continue existing workflows. The disruption began late Monday morning around 11:04 AM Eastern Time (8:34 PM IST), with users reporting connection errors, failing requests, and extreme latency. OpenAI updated its official status dashboard to classify the incident as an active partial outage. The company stated that its technical team identified the elevated latency and started implementing a mitigation to restore service stability.

Key Takeaways

OpenAI confirmed a partial outage on Monday affecting ChatGPT users globally.

The disruption primarily impacted ChatGPT Work, with Plus subscribers facing blocked tasks and high error rates.

Developer APIs and Codex services remained fully operational during the consumer-facing downtime.

The issue began around 11:04 AM ET (8:34 PM IST) and OpenAI teams deployed mitigations to stabilize the system.

The disturbance hit users of ChatGPT Work particularly hard. ChatGPT Work provides a persistent environment designed for multi-step tasks and project-based workflows. Because of the outage, the platform blocked users from opening new project windows or resuming running processes.

OpenAI noted that subscribers on ChatGPT Plus encountered direct blocks, with Work mode showing as temporarily unavailable for several accounts. Users attempting to interact with the model received standard prompt failures, such as network timeout alerts asking them to check their internet connection. Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in user complaints within an hour of the initial failure.

Core Infrastructure and Developer Services Remain Stable

While web and mobile users faced issues, OpenAI reported that its backend developer infrastructure remained unaffected. The company confirmed that OpenAI Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Codex, and enterprise administrative platforms operated without interruption.

This separation meant third-party software, internal business applications, and enterprise tools connecting directly via API keys continued functioning normally. According to OpenAI operational metrics, ChatGPT maintained an uptime of 99.67% over the June to August period, while its developer APIs recorded a 99.94% uptime.

OpenAI has not disclosed the root technical cause behind the sudden latency surge. Engineering teams continue working on fixes to return regular response speeds for all subscription tiers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why is ChatGPT showing network errors today?

A1. OpenAI confirmed a partial outage causing high latency and failed requests across ChatGPT web and app interfaces.

Q2. Are paid subscribers affected by the ChatGPT downtime?

A2. Yes, OpenAI confirmed that users across multiple plans, including ChatGPT Plus members using ChatGPT Work mode, faced errors.

Q3. Is the OpenAI API down as well?

A3. No, OpenAI APIs, Codex, and enterprise developer tools remained fully operational throughout the outage.

Q4. Where can users check the live status of ChatGPT?

A4. Users can track real-time incident reports and resolution updates on the official status.openai.com webpage.