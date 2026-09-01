PlayStation Schedules Back-to-Back State of Play Showcases for Thursday

Sony Interactive Entertainment officially confirmed two consecutive PlayStation State of Play broadcasts for Thursday, September 3. The dual presentations begin at 6:30 p.m. IST (6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET) and feature announcements from first-party PlayStation Studios alongside international third-party developers. The opening stream will conclude with an extended gameplay look at Square Enix title Final Fantasy VII Revelation, followed immediately by a dedicated State of Play Japan segment.

Key Takeaways

Sony airs two State of Play broadcasts in direct succession on Thursday, September 3.

The livestream starts at 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on PlayStation official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The primary broadcast highlights upcoming PlayStation 5 releases and ends with an extended showcase of Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

The second broadcast, State of Play Japan, features regional game developments across Japanese and Asian development partners.

Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji returns to host the Asian regional broadcast with English subtitles.

Broadcast Details and Schedule

Sony confirmed the digital showcases through an official PlayStation Blog announcement. Viewers can stream both events on PlayStation official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The primary presentation airs in English with regional subtitle options. The second broadcast, State of Play Japan, presents in Japanese with English subtitles. This dual schedule gives console gamers in India a convenient evening viewing window compared to standard midnight broadcasts.

Featured Games and Expectations

The main showcase covers upcoming software for the PlayStation 5 console. Square Enix will present new gameplay for Final Fantasy VII Revelation, which serves as the concluding chapter of its role-playing remake project.

The second broadcast focuses strictly on productions originating from Asian gaming teams. Industry watchers expect updates on upcoming regional titles such as Phantom Blade Zero alongside potential reveals from publishers like Sega and Capcom.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What date will the PlayStation State of Play air?

A1. The broadcast starts on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Q2. Where can viewers watch the presentations live?

A2. Both presentations will stream live on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

Q3. What is the difference between the two State of Play broadcasts?

A3. The first show covers global third-party and PlayStation Studios titles. The second show focuses exclusively on games developed by studios in Japan and Asia.

Q4. Will the Japan showcase have English language support?

A4. Yes, the State of Play Japan broadcast will include English subtitles.

Q5. Which major game will get an extended look during the event?

A5. Final Fantasy VII Revelation from Square Enix will receive an extended gameplay feature at the end of the first presentation.