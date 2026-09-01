News

Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 Update KB5120998 to Remove Search Ads and Bing Clutter

Microsoft releases Windows 11 optional update KB5120998 to remove Bing clutter, disable web suggestions, and prioritize local PC files and apps.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 Update KB5120998 to Remove Search Ads and Bing Clutter

Microsoft has released an optional update for Windows 11 that cleans up the desktop search interface by removing unwanted Bing suggestions, news feeds, and promotional ads. The non-security update, designated as KB5120998, is available for systems running Windows 11 version 24H2 and version 25H2. It shifts the built-in search tool back to a local-first system, allowing users to find installed software, documents, and system settings quickly without waiting for web results to load.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Update KB5120998 eliminates promotional web results, MSN feeds, and Bing clutter from the Windows 11 search window.
  • New toggles in system settings allow users to turn off online web results and Microsoft Store suggestions entirely.
  • The updated search tool handles common spelling mistakes and supports quick two-character file lookups.
  • Microsoft is enabling these interface changes gradually across supported systems.

Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 Update

Cleaner Interface and Dedicated Web Toggles

For years, Windows users have complained about the built-in search bar loading web links and MSN trending topics when they only wanted to open a local program. Microsoft addresses this issue by simplifying the search home window. The updated layout removes promotional recommendations and replaces them with a clean list of recent searches.

Users also get dedicated controls to manage their search experience. By navigating to Settings, selecting Privacy and Security, and opening Search, users can switch off web results as well as Microsoft Store recommendations. Disabling these options stops Windows from sending search queries to Bing servers, which reduces input lag and prevents unrelated online links from crowding the results pane.

Smarter File Finding and Typo Tolerance

The update improves how Windows indexes and categorizes search matches. Each result now displays a clear badge indicating whether the item is a local app, a system setting, a local document, or a cloud file. This distinction helps users avoid accidental clicks on web links when trying to change computer settings.

Microsoft has also upgraded the search algorithm to tolerate spelling errors. If a user types a fractured query with dropped letters, such as “utlook”, the search engine still identifies and displays Microsoft Outlook right away. The update also adds support for short, two-letter file queries and reduces app crashes during heavy indexing tasks.

How to Install the Update

Because KB5120998 is an optional preview release, Windows Update will not install it automatically. Users who want the new search experience today can open Settings, go to Windows Update, select Advanced Options, and click on Optional Updates to download the package.

Microsoft is distributing the interface changes through a phased rollout. As a result, some computers may require a few days after installation for the new search toggles to appear in the settings menu. Users who prefer to avoid optional preview updates can wait for the mandatory monthly security patch release, which will include these changes by default.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the build number for the latest Windows 11 optional update?

A1. The update package KB5120998 advances Windows 11 24H2 to build 26100.9278 and 25H2 to build 26200.9278.

Q2. How do I disable Bing search results on Windows 11?

A2. Open Settings, navigate to Privacy and Security, select Search, and turn off the toggle for web results.

Q3. Is the KB5120998 update required for all Windows 11 PCs?

A3. No, it is an optional preview release. The included search improvements will arrive on all machines automatically during the regular monthly patch rollout.

Q4. Will turning off web search make Windows 11 Search faster?

A4. Yes, disabling web results stops the search box from waiting on online Bing servers, which speeds up results for local files and apps.

Analysts Estimate Grand Theft Auto VI Budget Crosses One Billion Dollars
Pokémon GO Launches Mega Squads Event on Sept. 8
PlayStation Schedules Back-to-Back State of Play Showcases for Thursday
OpenAI Reports ChatGPT Outage as Users Face High Latency and Errors
Huawei Previews Watch D3 With Advanced Blood Pressure Tracking Ahead of Global Launch
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article PlayStation Schedules Back-to-Back State of Play Showcases for Thursday PlayStation Schedules Back-to-Back State of Play Showcases for Thursday
Next Article Pokémon GO Launches Mega Squads Event on Sept. 8 Pokémon GO Launches Mega Squads Event on Sept. 8
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

Tecno Pova Curve
Pova Curve 2 5G Review: Powerful Battery Beast or Hype?
asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?

Latest News

Microsoft updates Windows 11 to let users permanently dismiss OneDrive backup prompts
Microsoft updates Windows 11 to let users permanently dismiss OneDrive backup prompts
By Aditi Sharma
Apple Prepares AirPods Pro 4 with Built-in Cameras for Visual Intelligence
Apple Prepares AirPods Pro 4 with Built-in Cameras for Visual Intelligence
By Alice Jane
Google Messages Tests Apple iMessage Style Pinned Chats With a Stricter Limit
Google Messages Tests Apple iMessage Style Pinned Chats With a Stricter Limit
By Vishal Jain
Honor Launches Robot Phone With Motorized Camera System for Content Creators
Honor Launches Robot Phone With Motorized Camera System for Content Creators
By Mahak Aggarwal
Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh
Lexus India Launches All-New ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Starting at Rs 66.10 Lakh
By Mahak Aggarwal
Apple Prepares Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with Continuous Heart Tracking and New Ceramic Finish
Apple Prepares Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with Continuous Heart Tracking and New Ceramic Finish
By Gauri

You Might also Like