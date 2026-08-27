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Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection with Custom Console and Controller

Microsoft opens pre-orders for the limited Xbox Series X25 bundle and standalone controller, shipping later this year with Halo Campaign Evolved.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection

Microsoft has opened pre-orders for its Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection, offering players a limited-edition Xbox Series X25 console bundle alongside a matching standalone wireless controller. Early invite emails rolled out to select Xbox community members on Wednesday, while general pre-orders open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 a.m. PDT through the official Xbox website and authorized retail partners. The custom console package costs $899.99 (around Rs 75,000 before taxes and duties) and ships worldwide on Nov. 13, 2026.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X25 bundle start Aug. 27 at 7 a.m. PDT on the Xbox store and select retail outlets.
  • The bundle carries an official price tag of $899.99 with a launch date set for Nov. 13, 2026.
  • Each console features translucent OG Green casing, custom engravings, individual numbering, and includes a full download of Halo Campaign Evolved.
  • The Xbox X25 Special Edition Wireless Controller sells separately for $79.99 and launches on Oct. 20, 2026.
  • Purchases of the console bundle are strictly limited to one unit per customer due to short inventory.

Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th

Design Details and Bundle Contents

The Xbox Series X25 console pays homage to the original 2001 Xbox hardware. The console body features a translucent green shell that lets users see internal parts, paired with classic green accents and hidden retro tributes across the chassis. Microsoft is giving every unit a unique laser-engraved serial number to highlight its collectible value.

Buyers also receive a complete digital copy of Halo Campaign Evolved, a fully rebuilt version of the original classic campaign. Microsoft confirmed that the purchase includes the custom green wireless controller in the box.

Standalone Controller Release

Gamers who do not wish to buy the full console package can pick up the Xbox X25 Special Edition Wireless Controller on its own. The standalone gamepad shares the same translucent green shell and nostalgic buttons.

Pre-orders for the accessory are live today across select markets for $79.99. The standalone controller will reach buyers earlier than the console, with shipments starting on Oct. 20, 2026.

Pricing and Availability

The $899.99 console price represents a premium tier compared to standard current-gen machines. Microsoft stated that pricing will vary slightly across different regions due to import duties and local retail taxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When can I pre-order the Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection?

A1. Public pre-orders begin on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at 7 a.m. PDT on the Xbox website and participating retail stores.

Q2. How much does the Xbox Series X25 console cost?

A2. The limited edition bundle is priced at $899.99 in the United States.

Q3. What games come included with the console package?

A3. Every console bundle includes a full digital game download of Halo Campaign Evolved.

Q4. Can I buy the 25th Anniversary green controller separately?

A4. Yes, the Xbox X25 Special Edition controller is sold separately for $79.99 and ships on Oct. 20, 2026.

Q5. How many consoles can a single buyer order?

A5. Microsoft has set a strict limit of one console bundle per customer due to limited product availability.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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