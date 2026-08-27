Apple Maps Starts Showing Sponsored Ads in Search Results

Apple has officially started showing sponsored advertisements inside its native Apple Maps app on iPhone and iPad. The rollout began this week for users located in the United States and Canada. When people search for places like restaurants, petrol pumps, or coffee shops, paid business listings now appear at the top of the search results marked with a small blue “Ad” badge.

Key Takeaways

Sponsored listings are now live on Apple Maps for iPhone and iPad users in the US and Canada.

Ads appear in two spots: inside Suggested Places and at the very top of search results.

Each search displays a maximum of one sponsored listing with a clear blue “Ad” tag.

Apple uses contextual data like search keywords, map location, and device area rather than personal user profiles.

Users cannot disable or turn off these sponsored placements in settings.

Where Ads Appear and How They Work

Apple first announced plans to add sponsored placements to Apple Maps in March, opening bidding to advertisers in early August. The company confirmed that ads appear across two main touchpoints in the interface:

First, users see paid placements in the Suggested Places section before typing a query. Second, when a user enters a search term, a single relevant paid result shows up right at the top of the list. For example, if someone searches for coffee, a cafe chain that bought that keyword can show up above regular local recommendations.

Apple states that it relies on contextual signals to decide which ad to show. These signals include the exact text searched, the visible map area on the screen, and the approximate location of the device. Apple does not use personal Apple Account data or cross-app browsing history to target users.

Policy Rules and Platform Expansion

This move matches Google Maps, which has displayed sponsored pins and paid business listings for over a decade. Apple already runs ads in the App Store, Apple News, and the Stocks app.

Apple has also placed strict rules on what businesses can promote on Maps. The platform blocks ads for cryptocurrency ATMs, bail bond agencies, and emergency home services such as locksmiths or plumbers to prevent fraudulent listings.

While the feature is currently active only in North America, Apple plans to expand Maps ads to other countries soon. Users cannot remove these ads through Apple Maps settings or iCloud subscriptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Can users turn off ads in Apple Maps?

A1. No, there is no setting to disable sponsored listings in Apple Maps.

Q2. Are Apple Maps ads available?

A2. Not yet. The feature is currently live only in the US and Canada, with other regions expected in upcoming updates.

Q3. How do I identify an ad on Apple Maps?

A3. Sponsored listings feature a small blue box labeled “Ad” next to the business name.

Q4. Does Apple track personal browsing history to show these ads?

A4. No, Apple uses contextual data such as current map view, approximate location, and search keywords.