Google Chrome 152 Rolls Out With 327 Security Patches and 10 Critical Bug Fixes

Google has released Chrome 152 for Windows, macOS, and Linux desktop users, fixing 327 security vulnerabilities across multiple browser components. The update resolves 10 flaws rated critical by security teams, alongside 61 high-severity, 184 medium-severity, and 72 low-severity issues. The stable channel builds arrive as version 152.0.7977.64 for Linux and versions 152.0.7977.64 and 152.0.7977.65 for Windows and macOS systems.

Key Takeaways

Google Chrome version 152 fixes 327 security bugs across desktop operating systems.

The release addresses 10 critical flaws, mostly involving memory errors known as use-after-free bugs.

Researcher Goodluck received a $25,000 reward for reporting a critical flaw in ANGLE, the graphics engine.

Google confirms that no active attacks have exploited these vulnerabilities so far.

Desktop users can get the update immediately by checking the About Chrome menu.

Major Security Fixes Across Browser Systems

Most of the critical vulnerabilities in Chrome 152 involve use-after-free conditions. This type of memory corruption happens when a program continues to read or modify data after memory has been cleared. Attackers can target these defects using malicious web content to crash browser tabs or run unauthorized code on target computers.

The most prominent bug reported by external researchers is CVE-2026-79282, which affects ANGLE, Chrome’s graphics translation engine. ANGLE processes visual commands from websites and translates them for local graphics hardware. Google paid researcher Goodluck a $25,000 bug bounty for discovering and reporting the issue.

Other critical fixes address use-after-free errors in Aura (the desktop user interface engine), Chromecast casting tools, Views, and Safe Browsing protections. The release also patches high-severity type-confusion bugs in the V8 JavaScript engine, out-of-bounds reads in graphics tools, and improper permission checks in the Chrome sandbox.

Google stated that 299 of the 327 security issues were discovered through internal automated testing tools, fuzzers, and code analyzers. The company is restricting public access to specific bug trackers until most users install the update to protect computers from automated attack scripts.

Chrome updates automatically in the background, but users can apply the fixes immediately through manual verification.

Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner. Hover over Help and select About Google Chrome. The browser will check for updates and download version 152. Click Relaunch to complete the installation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the latest version of Google Chrome?

A1. The latest stable desktop release is Google Chrome 152 (builds 152.0.7977.64 for Linux and 152.0.7977.64/.65 for Windows and macOS).

Q2. Are hackers actively exploiting the bugs fixed in Chrome 152?

A2. Google reported zero evidence of active, in-the-wild exploitation for these 327 vulnerabilities at the time of the release announcement.

Q3. What is a use-after-free vulnerability in simple terms?

A3. A use-after-free bug happens when software attempts to access computer memory that was already marked as free, allowing attackers to corrupt memory or execute unauthorized commands.

Q4. Do Android and iOS users also need this update?

A4. This release primarily targets desktop platforms (Windows, macOS, and Linux), while mobile versions receive patched builds through their respective app stores.