Bajaj Auto Plans Six New Motorcycle Launches Ahead of Festive Season

Bajaj Auto plans to roll out six new motorcycles in the Indian market over the next 45 days. The move comes right before the festive shopping period of Navratri and Diwali, when vehicle purchases in India typically peak. The company recently rolled out four updated products in August, including the refreshed Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar N160 S, and Pulsar N160 SS. The upcoming models form the remainder of a planned 10-model rollout aimed at expanding buyer interest across multiple price brackets.

Key Takeaways

Bajaj Auto will launch six new motorcycles across domestic dealerships before the festive season.

The company recently launched refreshed versions of the Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, and new Pulsar N160 variants.

Expected upcoming launches include updated Pulsar NS models, a dual-sport adventure motorcycle, and the Triumph Bonneville 400.

Bajaj plans to raise its annual vehicle production capacity from 72 lakh to more than 90 lakh units.

Bajaj executives confirmed that the company is organizing its core Pulsar lineup into three distinct product families: the original classic series, the N series, and the NS series. Following updates to the classic 125 and 150 models and the N series, the company plans to introduce revisions to its NS range, which includes the NS125, NS160, and NS200.

Outside the core Pulsar range, test models of the company’s first dual-sport adventure motorcycle have appeared on public roads. This upcoming adventure bike targets the entry-level off-road segment to compete with the Hero Xpulse 210. In the mid-capacity roadster category, Bajaj is preparing the Triumph Bonneville 400, a retro-styled model using the co-developed 400cc platform.

Production Expansion and Market Growth

To meet projected festive buyer traffic, Bajaj is expanding its annual manufacturing capacity from 72 lakh units to more than 90 lakh units. The company is currently evaluating both greenfield facilities and expansions at its existing plants.

Bajaj reported total July sales of 4,74,677 units, up 30 percent compared to the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler dispatches rose 19 percent to 1,65,747 units. The company aims to use these new offerings to motivate owners of 100cc commuter bikes to step up into the 125cc and 150cc categories.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many new motorcycles is Bajaj launching before Diwali?

A1. Bajaj plans to introduce six new motorcycle models over the next 45 days, completing a 10-motorcycle launch schedule that started in August.

Q2. Which Pulsar motorcycles recently received updates?

A2. Bajaj launched updated versions of the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150, alongside the Pulsar N160 S and Pulsar N160 SS.

Q3. What is the price of the updated Pulsar 125 and 150?

A3. The updated Pulsar 125 starts at Rs 92,900, while the updated Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Q4. Is Bajaj working on an adventure motorcycle?

A4. Yes, Bajaj is testing its first dual-sport adventure bike, which will launch in global markets like Brazil and arrive in India to rival entry-level adventure tourers.

Q5. Is a new Triumph model coming from Bajaj?

A5. Bajaj is preparing to launch the Triumph Bonneville 400, a retro-style motorcycle built on its shared 400cc single-cylinder platform.