Bank of Baroda Enables UPI QR Payments for Foreign Tourists Across India

Bank of Baroda introduced a cross-border payment facility called UPI Global Reverse Acceptance on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, allowing international travelers and overseas Indians to make direct merchant payments across the country. Foreign visitors can now scan Bank of Baroda UPI QR codes at retail stores and complete transactions directly through their home-country mobile banking applications and digital wallets without opening an Indian bank account.

Key Takeaways

International travelers can scan Bank of Baroda merchant QR codes using their domestic payment apps.

The system removes the requirement to open a local Indian bank account or carry foreign exchange cash.

Visitors from countries including Singapore, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Qatar, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan can access the facility.

Indian shopkeepers and retail merchants gain direct access to overseas customer spending through their existing QR setups.

How the Cross-Border Payment System Operates

Unified Payments Interface, managed by the National Payments Corporation of India, serves as India’s instant real-time payment infrastructure. Under this new setup with NPCI International Payments Limited, Bank of Baroda has configured its merchant network to recognize foreign payment apps.

When a traveler from a partner country visits a participating merchant, they open their own domestic payment app, scan the standard Bank of Baroda QR code displayed at the counter, authorize the payment, and finish the purchase in seconds. The foreign app handles the currency conversion in the background, which pays the Indian shopkeeper directly in Indian Rupees.

Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, stated that the launch helps make digital transactions accessible across borders while expanding business opportunities for local merchants who welcome visitors from abroad.

Supported Countries and Merchant Benefits

The service operates across major travel corridors linked with NPCI International. Tourists and Non-Resident Indians arriving from the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Qatar, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan can make payments at local stores immediately.

For Indian shopkeepers, the feature requires no extra hardware or separate point-of-sale machines. Existing Bank of Baroda QR standees automatically accept these cross-border merchant transactions, helping local businesses collect payments from international tourists easily.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Bank of Baroda UPI Global Reverse Acceptance?

A1. It is a digital payment service that allows foreign tourists and non-resident visitors in India to scan Bank of Baroda UPI QR codes and pay merchants using their foreign banking apps.

Q2. Do foreign tourists need an Indian SIM card or an Indian bank account?

A2. No, international travelers can use their existing home-country mobile payment apps linked to their overseas bank accounts.

Q3. Which countries are currently supported under this service?

A3. Visitors from Singapore, the United States, the UAE, France, Qatar, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan can use the network.

Q4. Do merchants need separate QR codes for international visitors?

A4. No, merchants can accept international payments using their standard Bank of Baroda UPI QR code.