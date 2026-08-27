Vodafone Idea and BSNL Agree to Share Network Infrastructure Across India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third largest mobile operator in India, and state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have agreed to expand their network infrastructure sharing arrangement across all telecom circles in the country. The decision follows a meeting between Vodafone Idea Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra and BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J. Ravi. Under this broad arrangement, both carriers will share physical network assets such as cellular towers and optical fibre lines, along with intra-circle and inter-circle roaming setups to expand user coverage and control capital expenditure.

Key Takeaways

Vodafone Idea and BSNL will share network infrastructure across all Indian telecom circles.

The partnership includes tower sharing, optical fibre access, and reciprocal roaming pacts.

Department of Telecommunications data shows BSNL had already leased 1,441 towers to Vodafone Idea as of April 2026.

The arrangement allows both operators to expand 4G and 5G services without duplicating capital expenses.

Nationwide Network Reach

Both telecom operators have faced intense competition from private sector leaders Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Instead of building separate transmission setups in every district, Vodafone Idea and BSNL will now use each other’s field gear.

BSNL gains immediate access to Vodafone Idea’s urban cell sites and active 4G coverage. In return, Vodafone Idea can route user traffic through BSNL’s extensive optical fibre backhaul and rural tower networks, where setting up standalone gear is financially difficult.

Financial and Network Benefits

The commercial framework includes revenue-sharing terms when subscribers roam on the partner network. When BSNL subscribers connect through Vodafone Idea base stations in dense metro zones, Vodafone Idea collects network usage fees. Similarly, BSNL generates extra earnings from Vodafone Idea traffic handled by its regional infrastructure.

Higher asset use helps both operators keep operating expenses low while they roll out newer 4G and 5G equipment.

Building on Existing Operations

The nationwide agreement expands an earlier local arrangement. The two telcos previously ran an intra-circle roaming system in the Delhi and Mumbai service areas. Government data from the Department of Telecommunications shows BSNL had already leased 1,441 towers to Vodafone Idea by April 2026. Extending this cooperation to all 22 circles helps both entities deploy capital toward direct service improvements rather than duplicate towers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What did Vodafone Idea and BSNL agree on?

A1. Vodafone Idea and BSNL agreed to share cellular towers, optical fibre cables, and intra-circle roaming across all telecom circles in India.

Q2. Will BSNL customers get better network coverage?

A2. Yes, BSNL customers will be able to access Vodafone Idea network sites in regions where BSNL coverage is weak or unavailable.

Q3. Does this deal include 5G services?

A3. Yes, the infrastructure sharing covers optical fibre and tower sites that support 4G and upcoming 5G network rollouts.

Q4. How many towers did BSNL already lease to Vodafone Idea?

A4. According to Department of Telecommunications data, BSNL had leased 1,441 towers to Vodafone Idea as of April 2026.