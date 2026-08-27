Samsung rolls out August 2026 security update for Galaxy S24 series

Samsung has started rolling out the August 2026 security update to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The firmware package is currently available in South Korea and carries the build version S928NKSS6DZH2 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The download package measures around 416.16MB in file size and focuses entirely on patching system vulnerabilities and improving general device stability. Samsung plans to expand this rollout to users in India and other global regions within the next few days.

Key Takeaways

The update targets the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The download package is approximately 416MB in size.

It fixes 56 security vulnerabilities discovered in Android core components and Samsung software.

South Korean users get it first, with Indian users scheduled to receive it soon.

Security fixes and performance changes

The August 2026 security maintenance release patches dozens of vulnerabilities across the Android operating system and Samsung custom software. The package addresses issues found in native Samsung services such as Samsung Contacts, Samsung Dialer, Galaxy Themes, and system clipboard services. These fixes prevent unauthorized access to personal data and protect the phone against memory-related exploits.

The update also clears residual cache files and system junk to keep device memory clean. Galaxy S24 series users running standard One UI software can expect better stability after installing the patch.

Galaxy S24 users in India will receive an automatic system notification once the over-the-air update goes live locally. You can also check for it manually by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and tap Software update. Select Download and install.

Make sure your phone connects to a stable Wi-Fi network and has at least 30 percent battery charge before beginning the download.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which devices are getting the August 2026 security update?

A1. The update is rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Q2. What is the download size of the Galaxy S24 August 2026 update?

A2. The download package is about 416.16MB, though the exact size may vary slightly depending on your specific region and carrier.

Q3. When will Galaxy S24 users in India receive this update?

A3. Samsung usually expands its regional rollouts within one to two weeks after the initial release, so Indian users should see the update arrive shortly.

Q4. Does this update add new One UI features to the phone?

A4. No, this release focuses purely on software security patches, privacy fixes, and background stability improvements.

Q5. Will installing the security patch delete any personal data?

A5. No, regular security updates do not wipe your personal files, photos, or apps, but taking a routine backup is always good practice.