News

Google Releases Gemini 3.5 Transcribe to Convert Natural Speech into Formatted Text

Google launches Gemini 3.5 Transcribe with smart speech cleanup, 85 plus languages, and 4.0 percent streaming Word Error Rate across devices.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Google Releases Gemini 3.5 Transcribe to Convert Natural Speech into Formatted Text

Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google released Gemini 3.5 Transcribe, a dedicated audio model designed to convert spoken thoughts directly into structured, formatted text. Replacing the earlier Chirp 3 speech engine, the new system filters out natural speech pauses and filler words such as “um” and “ah” while applying correct punctuation and sentence structure on the go. It operates across more than 85 languages and handles complex regional accents, alphanumeric strings like postal codes, and mid-sentence corrections.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Converts unstructured conversational speech into clean, formatted text without filler words.
  • Achieves a 4.0 percent Word Error Rate in streaming mode and 2.6 percent in non-streaming tests.
  • Supports over 85 languages with automated speaker attribution for up to three people in recorded audio.
  • Integrates directly into Gboard on Android, Google Antigravity, Google AI Studio, and Gemini for macOS.
  • Connects with other Gemini models through function calling to execute desktop tasks via voice.

High Accuracy and Low Latency Across Devices

According to independent benchmark data from Artificial Analysis, Gemini 3.5 Transcribe records a 70 percent faster time to final transcription compared to previous generation systems. The model logs an average Word Error Rate (WER) of 4.0 percent for live streaming audio and 2.6 percent for pre-recorded audio files. On the multilingual FLEURS benchmark, it scored a 5.50 percent streaming WER and a 5.04 percent non-streaming WER.

The model specifically tackles real-world speech hurdles. It accurately parses technical jargon, custom vocabulary, and alphanumeric entities like flight numbers and tracking codes that typically confuse standard speech recognition software. When processing pre-recorded files through Google AI Studio or the Gemini API, it provides word-level timestamps and separates distinct speakers.

Everyday Integrations from Gboard to Web Browsers

Google is embedding Gemini 3.5 Transcribe across its consumer and developer software. On Android devices, the model runs inside Gboard through a new feature called Rambler. This lets users dictate long thoughts naturally, while the software formats paragraphs, corrects slips, and adjusts tone through follow-up voice commands.

On macOS, the standalone Gemini desktop app pairs the model with screen context. Users can dictate instructions to summarize files or generate pictures at their active cursor position. Developers can access the model in Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity to build voice agents and dictate code in real time. Google also confirmed a coming update for the Chrome web browser that will allow direct talk-to-type input inside any online text field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Gemini 3.5 Transcribe?

A1. It is a specialized audio AI model from Google built to transcribe real-time speech and recorded audio into structured text while removing verbal disfluencies like pauses and filler words.

Q2. How many languages does Gemini 3.5 Transcribe support?

A2. The model automatically detects and transcribes speech across more than 85 languages and regional dialects.

Q3. How accurate is Gemini 3.5 Transcribe?

A3. Artificial Analysis testing indicates an average Word Error Rate of 4.0 percent in live streaming mode and 2.6 percent for non-streaming audio tasks.

Q4. Where can users access Gemini 3.5 Transcribe?

A4. The model is available via Gboard on Android, Gemini for macOS, Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, and will roll out to Google Chrome text fields.

Amazon Knocks USD 150 Off Pixel 11 Phones and Bundles Up to USD 200 Gift Cards
Capcom Showcases Mega Man Dual Override and Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen in Hands-On Previews
Virginia Residents Can Now Add Driver’s License to Apple Wallet
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Delivers Pure Supercar Performance Without the Wing
Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek Leaks as New GTA VI Footage Hits the Web
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection with Custom Console and Controller
Next Article Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek Leaks as New GTA VI Footage Hits the Web Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek Leaks as New GTA VI Footage Hits the Web
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection
Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection with Custom Console and Controller
By Shweta Bansal
Apple Maps Starts Showing Sponsored Ads
Apple Maps Starts Showing Sponsored Ads in Search Results
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Google Chrome 152 Rolls Out With 327 Security Patches and 10 Critical Bug Fixes
Google Chrome 152 Rolls Out With 327 Security Patches and 10 Critical Bug Fixes
By Shweta Bansal
Bajaj Auto Plans Six New Motorcycle Launches Ahead of Festive Season
Bajaj Auto Plans Six New Motorcycle Launches Ahead of Festive Season
By Gauri
Bank of Baroda Enables UPI QR Payments for Foreign Tourists Across India
Bank of Baroda Enables UPI QR Payments for Foreign Tourists Across India
By Aditi Sharma
Vodafone Idea and BSNL Agree to Share Network Infrastructure Across India
Vodafone Idea and BSNL Agree to Share Network Infrastructure Across India
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like