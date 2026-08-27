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Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek Leaks as New GTA VI Footage Hits the Web

A fresh wave of GTA VI leaks from Cyberleek reveals gameplay clips and character cutscenes ahead of the official Netflix premiere.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek Leaks as New GTA VI Footage Hits the Web

Rockstar Games on Wednesday officially addressed an unauthorized batch of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay videos posted by an anonymous entity named Cyberleek, calling the incident heartbreaking for its developers. The leaker published 15 short video clips across several days leading into Wednesday, exposing early development footage of the studio’s next open-world title. The leaks appeared online just hours before Rockstar prepares to air its official extended preview of the game on Netflix on Aug. 27.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Cyberleek released 15 unauthorized gameplay clips showing protagonist Jason Duval and a brief cutscene with Lucia Caminos.
  • Leaked clips show city exploration in Vice City, plane navigation, vehicle damage, fuel meters, beach crowd density, and mini-games.
  • Rockstar Games confirmed the leaks are real development footage and expressed disappointment, while keeping its official Nov. 19, 2026 release schedule intact.
  • Publisher Take-Two Interactive filed legal subpoenas targeting accounts on Discord and Microsoft to find the source behind the breach.

Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek

What the Leaked Gameplay Clips Show

The videos circulated by Cyberleek reveal distinct game mechanics and environments from the fictional state of Leonida. In several clips, player character Jason Duval drives high-end sports cars through Vice City streets, rides a bicycle along crowded public beaches, and tests a propeller plane over the skyline. One video displays an interactive basketball mini-game, while another shows Jason using a taser weapon against an NPC security guard.

The leaked footage also highlights realistic world features, including car fuel gauges, vehicle deformation, and simulated retail shops. On Wednesday, the leaker uploaded a clip with the first leaked cutscene dialogue featuring the female lead, Lucia. In one instance, the player shot the word “LEEK” onto an in-game wall, confirming the source possesses a playable build rather than static video captures.

Rockstar Games issued a public statement on Wednesday morning addressing the gaming community. The studio acknowledged the pain of seeing unfinished work surface publicly without permission. The developer stated that the game is in its final production stages and urged fans to wait for the complete retail product.

Parent publisher Take-Two Interactive moved swiftly in court, filing legal requests to force platforms like Discord and Microsoft to hand over user details linked to the leaker. Cyberleek watermarked several clips to promote an unofficial cryptocurrency token, using online community polls to decide which video to post next.

Rockstar confirmed that the leak does not change its planned marketing schedule. The extended official gameplay presentation airs on Netflix on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, which translates to 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Aug. 28.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Cyberleek incident regarding GTA VI?

A1. Cyberleek is an anonymous individual or group that published 15 unauthorized gameplay clips of Grand Theft Auto VI during late August.

Q2. Did Rockstar Games confirm if the GTA VI leaks are genuine?

A2. Yes, Rockstar Games issued an official statement acknowledging the leaked gameplay and called the incident heartbreaking for the development team.

Q3. What features appeared in the leaked GTA VI footage?

A3. Clips showed Vice City locations, plane flight, beach pedestrian density, vehicle health meters, fuel bars, a taser weapon, and cutscenes with protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Q4. When is the official release date for GTA VI?

A4. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch worldwide on Nov. 19, 2026.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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