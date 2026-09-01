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Pokémon GO Launches Mega Squads Event on Sept. 8

Niantic rolls out the Pokémon GO Mega Squads event from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, 2026, featuring new raid boss rotations and team battles.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Pokémon GO Launches Mega Squads Event on Sept. 8

Niantic will host the Mega Squads event in Pokémon GO starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time across the United States. The weeklong in-game event runs through Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, closing at 8 p.m. local time. Coming immediately after the global Mega Finale celebrations, Mega Squads emphasizes cooperative battles, raid boss challenges, and team play mechanics.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Mega Squads begins Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at 10 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. local time.
  • Mega Beedrill takes over Mega Raids starting Sept. 8, while Mega Houndoom arrives on Sept. 11.
  • Five-star raids feature the Legendary Pokémon Zacian starting Sept. 9.
  • Max Battles at local Power Spots feature Dynamax Ralts throughout the week.

Pokémon GO Launches Mega Squads Event on Sept. 8

Event Features and Raid Schedule

The Mega Squads event focuses on team battle mechanics, encouraging players to team up via Party Play to tackle Gym raids and Power Spot challenges. Party Play allows groups of up to four trainers to share party power bonuses in battle, boosting charged attack damage and offering group tasks for extra item drops.

Raid schedules shift during the event window. Mega Beedrill returns to Mega Raids on Sept. 8. Starting Sept. 11, Mega Houndoom joins the rotation, giving players multiple options to gather Bug, Poison, Dark, and Fire Mega Energy. For five-star raids, the Legendary Pokémon Zacian appears starting Sept. 9. Zacian will also headline a dedicated Raid Hour on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Trainers exploring their neighborhoods can also visit local Power Spots to take on Max Battles. Dynamax Ralts is the featured Max Battle opponent from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13. Players who win in-person Max Battles earn Candy and Rare Candy XL while building their Dynamax collection.

Spotlight Hours and Classic Community Day

Several midweek events will run concurrently during Mega Squads:

  • Weedle, Kakuna, and Beedrill appear in higher numbers during Spotlight Hour on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, with a bonus of double transfer candy.
  • September Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, Sept. 12.
  • Houndour and Houndoom appear in a second Spotlight Hour on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

US trainers should plan their daily raid passes and coordinate with local community groups in parks and city centers to maximize raid rewards and Power Spot resets throughout the week.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When does the Pokémon GO Mega Squads event start and end in the US?

A1. The event starts Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at 10 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at 8 p.m. in each player’s local US time zone.

Q2. Which Mega Raid bosses are active during Mega Squads?

A2. Mega Beedrill appears from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, and Mega Houndoom appears from Sept. 11 to Sept. 16.

Q3. What Legendary Pokémon is available during the event?

A3. Hero Form Zacian appears in five-star raids starting Sept. 9, 2026.

Q4. Which Dynamax Pokémon appears at Power Spots during Mega Squads?

A4. Dynamax Ralts appears in Max Battles from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13, 2026

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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