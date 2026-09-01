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Huawei Previews Watch D3 With Advanced Blood Pressure Tracking Ahead of Global Launch

Huawei teases the Watch D3 smartwatch featuring certified ambulatory blood pressure tracking, a slimmer profile, and exercise measurement capabilities.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Huawei Previews Watch D3 With Advanced Blood Pressure Tracking Ahead of Global Launch 1

Huawei showcased its upcoming health wearable, the Huawei Watch D3, giving consumers an early preview of its updated blood pressure monitoring capabilities. The Chinese consumer technology company presented the device ahead of its official September 2 launch event in Munich, Germany. Unlike typical smartwatches that estimate cardiovascular numbers using standard optical light sensors, the Watch D series uses a micro-airbag cuff system built directly into the strap to record physical pressure measurements. The new model introduces continuous ambulatory tracking, a thinner casing, and improved measurement accuracy during physical activity.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Huawei Watch D3 will launch officially on September 2 in Munich with a slimmer design and bigger screen.
  • The device has received CE MDR medical device certification in the European Union for single-point and ambulatory tracking.
  • It includes specialized blood pressure measurements before and after exercise routines.
  • The wearable monitors sleep, tracks emotional states, and sends automatic measurement alerts during sudden temperature drops or altitude changes.

Huawei Previews Watch D3 With Advanced Blood Pressure Tracking Ahead of Global Launch

Upgraded Hardware and Medical Tracking

The original Huawei Watch D gained attention in 2021 as one of the few consumer wearables with an internal mechanical pump. However, the mechanical design made the watch thick and heavy on the wrist. With the Watch D3, Huawei reduced the bezel size to fit a larger display and trimmed down the case thickness. Softer strap materials are also included to make the watch comfortable for all-day and overnight wear.

Medical tracking receives several practical additions. The watch earned European Union Medical Device Regulation certification, which validates its single-point readings and 24-hour ambulatory monitoring. Huawei also adjusted the internal pressure sensors and software to record accurate blood pressure readings even when heart rates are elevated after a workout.

Everyday Health Features and Environmental Alerts

Beyond blood pressure tracking, the Watch D3 features Huawei Health Glance, a built-in tool that runs multiple health assessments simultaneously to generate an easy-to-read physical summary. The software monitors sleep stages, blood oxygen levels, and emotional wellness throughout the day.

The watch also uses ambient environmental sensors to prompt the wearer. If a user travels to high altitudes or encounters rapid temperature drops, the system triggers reminders to check blood pressure, helping individuals manage sudden cardiovascular reactions.

Huawei plans to introduce the Watch D3 in three color options alongside other devices, including the FreeBuds Neo and the Watch GT series. Full technical details, pricing, and regional market availability will be confirmed at the Munich event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How does the Huawei Watch D3 measure blood pressure?

A1. The Watch D3 uses a miniature air pump and an inflatable airbag integrated inside the watch strap. This mechanism acts like a traditional medical cuff rather than guessing values via optical light sensors.

Q2. What is ambulatory blood pressure monitoring on the Watch D3?

A2. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring tracks your blood pressure automatically at set intervals over a full 24-hour period, including while you sleep, to give doctors a complete daily profile.

Q3. Is the Huawei Watch D3 medically certified?

A3. Yes, Huawei has obtained CE MDR medical device certification for the Watch D3 in the European Union.

Q4. When will Huawei release the Watch D3 globally?

A4. Huawei will present the device at its official launch event on September 2 in Munich, Germany, where retail pricing and shipping dates will be announced.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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