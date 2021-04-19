The Infinix Hot 10 Play is the newest addition to the budget smartphone segment in India that is priced less than the psychologically significant Rs. 10,000 price mark. That does not mean the smartphone is sparsely featured. On the contrary, the Hot 10 Play impresses with its MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, dual rear cams, rear fingerprint sensor, and a huge 6,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 10 Play specs

As already stated, the Hot 10 Play features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC at its core that is coupled to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The latter can be expanded further to a max of 256 GB by way of microSD cards. On the top, there is the 6.82-inch HD+ TFT IPS display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie cam. The display otherwise comes with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 440 nits of brightness. The display has a 90.66 screen-to-body ratio and comes with a NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass on top for added protection.

For the camera, there is the dual-camera setup at the rear which includes a 13 MP primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture along with an AI cam. Complementing both is the quad LED flash for better illumination in the dark. For selfies, there is an 8 MP camera of f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. The rear cam boasts of several modes such as the slow-motion mode or the document mode. Similarly, there is the AI Portrait, 3D Face Beauty mode, wide selfie mode, AR Animoji, AR face motion detection that applies to the front cam.

Power comes from a massive 6,000 mAh battery with Power Marathon technology that can extend the battery by another 25 percent. The phone though runs Android 10 and not the latest Android 11 version. Connectivity options with the phone include GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, Micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is the FM Radio onboard too for added entertainment.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price and availability

The Hot 10 Play can be your for just Rs. 8,499. That applies to the single 4 GB + 64 GB model. The phone comes in four attractive shades of Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. Availability is going to be exclusively via Flipkart where it will go on sale starting April 26.

Check out for attractive launch offer, which includes one from Jio where buyers stand to benefit from a prepaid recharge worth Rs. 349 along with other benefits worth Rs. 4,000. That includes Rs. 2000 worth of Jio cashback coupons each of Rs. 50 along with Rs. 2000 worth of coupons from partner brands.