ASUS Republic of Gamers Opens Pre-Orders for ROG Xbox Ally X20 Handheld

ASUS Republic of Gamers opened global pre-orders on Aug. 25, 2026, for the ROG Xbox Ally X20, a special anniversary handheld gaming console designed to mark 20 years of the ROG brand. The handheld starts at $1,299 for the standalone unit and hits retail shelves on Oct. 15, 2026. ASUS also introduced an ultimate collector bundle priced at $2,499, which includes augmented reality glasses, protective hardware accessories, and a specialized travel case.

Key Takeaways

ASUS launched pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 on Aug. 25, 2026, with official store availability starting Oct. 15, 2026.

The standalone handheld costs $1,299, while the full collector bundle costs $2,499.

The console features an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and a 7.4-inch Nebula HDR OLED screen reaching 1,400 nits peak brightness.

The special edition features a translucent black shell with gold accents and a gold-plated 20th-anniversary badge.

An optional bundle packs ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch case, and a Pelican Protector case.

Hardware Specifications and Design

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 brings several hardware upgrades over earlier models. The front houses a 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display that reaches 1,400 nits of peak brightness. An anti-reflective coating reduces light glare by 65 percent.

Under the shell, the device runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor paired with updated internal cooling. The exterior uses a translucent black chassis that displays the gold internal frame. The back includes a gold-plated ROG 20th-anniversary badge. Controller inputs feature a hybrid rubber and metal domed D-pad that switches between 4-way and 8-way directional modes, alongside redesigned face buttons and custom gold lighting rings around the analog sticks.

Bundle Options and Accessories

Buyers can choose between the standalone console or a complete bundle. The bundle includes:

ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, which project a 171-inch virtual screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and Bose audio.

A custom dbrand Killswitch protective case with an integrated kickstand, stick grips, and a motherboard-pattern skin.

A heavy-duty Pelican Protector Case featuring custom red latches and anniversary branding.

A 68-watt fast-charging power adapter.

The AR glasses connect directly via a single USB Type-C cable and sell separately for $799.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the ROG Xbox Ally X20?

A1. The standalone ROG Xbox Ally X20 costs $1,299 (around Rs 1,08,000 before taxes). The full collector bundle costs $2,499.

Q2. When will the ROG Xbox Ally X20 release in stores?

A2. The console will release on retail shelves on Oct. 15, 2026.

Q3. What processor runs the ROG Xbox Ally X20?

A3. The device runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor.

Q4. What display does the ROG Xbox Ally X20 have?

A4. It features a 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness.

Q5. What comes inside the ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle?

A5. The bundle includes the handheld console, ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch case, a Pelican hard case, and a 68W charger.