Apple Unveils New Mac Mini With M6 and M5 Pro Chips in India

Apple introduced its updated Mac mini desktop on Tuesday, featuring the brand-new M6 and M5 Pro processors. The compact desktop brings upgraded internal hardware designed for local artificial intelligence tasks and continuous background agent operations. In India, the base M6 variant begins at Rs 99,900, while the higher-end M5 Pro model starts at Rs 2,09,900. Pre-orders are open immediately, with deliveries reaching Indian customers starting September 22.

Key Takeaways

Apple introduced the new Mac mini desktop equipped with M6 and M5 Pro silicon.

The base model starts at Rs 99,900 in India, with retail sales starting September 22.

Both models include dedicated neural accelerators inside every GPU core.

Network hardware upgrades to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

Silicon Specs and AI Performance Upgrades

The entry-level M6 chip includes a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple added neural accelerators directly to each graphics core, helping the desktop achieve up to four times faster AI processing and double the graphical speed compared to the prior M4 generation. The entry configuration ships with 16GB of unified memory running at 170GB per second bandwidth, and buyers can configure it up to 32GB.

For heavier professional tasks, the M5 Pro configuration offers up to an 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU. It supports up to 64GB of unified memory alongside 307GB per second memory bandwidth. Software developers can also link several M5 Pro Mac mini units together through Thunderbolt 5 to process large language models locally on their desk.

Ports, Connectivity, and Software

On the front panel, users get two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear panel houses three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the M6 model, while the M5 Pro variant carries three Thunderbolt 5 ports. Both models feature an HDMI port and a standard 2.5Gb Ethernet port, with a 10Gb Ethernet upgrade available during checkout.

Wireless communication gets an update to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Apple also added genlock synchronization over USB-C for video studio setups. The desktop boots macOS 27 Golden Gate out of the box, bringing updated Siri capabilities and local Apple Intelligence tools that process personal data directly on device storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the new Mac mini in India?

A1. The Mac mini with M6 costs Rs 99,900, while the M5 Pro version starts at Rs 2,09,900. Education pricing starts at Rs 88,900 for students and teachers.

Q2. When does the new Mac mini go on sale in India?

A2. Customers can pre-order the device now on Apple’s online store, with shipments and retail availability starting September 22.

Q3. What are the standard memory options for each chip?

A3. The M6 model starts at 16GB of RAM and goes up to 32GB. The M5 Pro starts at 24GB of RAM and can scale up to 64GB.

Q4. Can users link multiple Mac mini units together?

A4. Yes, users can cluster multiple M5 Pro Mac mini units using high-speed Thunderbolt 5 ports to run larger local AI models.