When Amazon Came Knocking: The First 10 Products sold on Amazon India in 2013

When Amazon first set foot in India in 2013, little did anyone know the extraordinary journey that awaited both the company and the customers. We’re talking about a product lineup that had it all, from fitness guides to timeless classics. Let’s turn up the nostalgia and take a trip down memory lane to celebrate the first 10 products that set Amazon’s Indian adventure in motion. Buckle up, it’s going to be one heck of a ride!

1.From XL to XS: A Fitness Guru’s Guide to Changing Your Body by Payal Gidwani Tiwari

Amazon’s very first product sale, drumroll, please, was none other than… a BOOK! No surprises there, right? But wait for it… it was a fitness-based book! That’s right, folks, it was “From XL to XS: A Fitness Guru’s Guide to Changing Your Body” by Payal Gidwani Tiwari. This book became the go-to guide for fitness enthusiasts looking to transform themselves, offering tips, tricks, and motivation to help you embrace your journey from XL to XS.

2. Sony (MDR-EX10LP-WHT) Wired Headphones (White)

Ah, the nostalgia of tangled earphones! Remember those days when your earphones seemed to have a life of their own, tangling themselves with everything in your backpack? Well, get ready to revisit those tangled memories as we dive into the second item on our list. Behold the Sony (MDR- EX10LP-WHT) Wired Headphones, standing proud in all their untangled glory. Get ready to groove like nobody’s watching and enjoy the ultimate sonic escape.

3. Taxi Driver/Nau Do Gyarah/House No. 44- DVDs

Lights, camera, action! Let’s uncover the unexpected trio that kickstarted Amazon India’s DVD revolution. The first three DVDs ever sold on Amazon were “Taxi Driver,” “Nau Do Gyarah,” and “House No. 44.” You might think, “What an unusual mix!” But hey, variety is the spice of life, right? From the iconic Robert De Niro classic “Taxi Driver” to two Dev Anand masterpieces, this cinematic combo promises a rollercoaster of emotions and a dash of nostalgia.

4. “Life is What You Make It” by Preeti Shenoy

Hold onto your bookmarks because we’re about to unveil yet another literary gem that had readers across the nation flipping pages. Presenting the fourth product sold on Amazon: Preeti Shenoy’s “Life is What You Make It.” Filled with emotions, life lessons, and a dash of romance, this book served as a powerful reminder that life is indeed what we make it.

5. Kindle, 6″ E Ink Display, Wi-Fi, Black

Imagine a device that lets you carry a whole library in your pocket. Fifth on our list is the Kindle, with its 6″ E Ink Display, which revolutionized the way bookworms devoured their favourite stories. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you could seamlessly transport yourself into the fascinating world of literature. Say goodbye to heavy backpacks and hello to a portable universe of books.

6. Stay Hungry Stay Foolish – Digital Book

Amidst numerous DVDs, headphones, and bestselling novels, there it was—a digital book that sneaked its way into the top ranks. Who would have guessed? This digital book is none other than Stay Hungry Stay Foolish by Rashmi Bansal. It holds a treasure trove of inspiration, featuring the stories of successful individuals who dared to follow their dreams. Imagine the customer who added this book to their cart. Perhaps, they went on to build a grand empire, armed with the wisdom and motivation found within those digital pages. Talk about turning dreams into reality.

7. Kai Po Che – DVD

The seventh item on our list—the captivating movie, Kai Po Che. This film immerses you in a world where friendship, dreams, and the glorious game of cricket come together in a perfect storm of entertainment. And here’s an interesting coincidence—our ex-captain MS Dhoni wore jersey number 7. Talk about a lucky charm!

8. Olympus 8×40 DPS – Binocular

Ever wanted to get up close and personal with your favorite rock star on stage, or perhaps gaze at the stars from the comfort of your backyard? The Olympus 8×40 DPS binoculars brought distant wonders right into your sights. Whether you were exploring the great outdoors or catching a glimpse of your favorite sports match, these binoculars had your back with crystal-clear views and a healthy dose of adventure

9. Creative ZEN Style MP3 Video Player (Black)

Groove to the beats of your favorite tunes anytime, anywhere with the Creative ZEN Style M300 MP3 Video Player. This pocket-sized marvel ensured you never had a dull moment. Whether you were traveling, hitting the gym, or simply enjoying a lazy day, this little buddy kept your music and videos at your fingertips.

10. JBL Jembe Two-Piece Entertainment Speakers

And we’re ending the list with a boom! Introducing the ultimate party animal of the list, the JBL Jembe Two-Piece Entertainment Speakers. Whether you’re grooving to your favorite beats, getting lost in the cinematic universe, or throwing the wildest home disco, these speakers will bring the sound to life in all its glory.

As we reminisce about the first 10 products that graced Amazon India’s virtual shelves, we can’t help but marvel at how much Amazon has grown since 2013. From a handful of items, we now have a mind-blowing selection of millions of products at our fingertips. So, let’s treasure these nostalgic goodies and keep shopping on our ultimate go-to destination—Amazon!