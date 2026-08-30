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Vodafone Idea Reaches Eight Year Milestone With Network Expansion And Operational Turnaround

Vodafone Idea marks eight years in India with expanded 4G and 5G network rollouts, unified Vi branding, and fresh capital investments.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Vodafone Idea Reaches Eight Year Milestone With Network Expansion And Operational Turnaround

Vodafone Idea Limited, India’s third-largest telecom operator, completes eight years of operation on August 31, 2026, after navigating one of the largest corporate mergers in Indian telecommunications history. Formed through the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, the company now operates under the unified brand Vi, serving nearly 200 million subscribers across the country. The operator has steadily rolled out 5G services, expanded its 4G footprint, and stabilized its financial base following major equity funding rounds.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Vodafone Idea completes eight years on August 31, 2026, following the merger approval in 2018.
  • The operator unified its customer operations under the single brand name Vi in September 2020.
  • The company raised Rs 18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO) to fund network infrastructure and equipment procurement.
  • Commercial 5G services continue to expand across major urban circles alongside 4G capacity additions.
  • Customer-focused data plans like Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night helped retain high-usage subscribers.

Vodafone Idea Reaches Eight Year Milestone With Network Expansion

Merger And Network Consolidation

The partnership between Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group began formally in August 2018 after regulatory approvals cleared the merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. Combining two massive wireless networks required extensive physical and radio frequency alignment across 22 telecom circles. Teams rationalized cell sites, combined spectrum holdings across key bands like 900 MHz and 1800 MHz, and migrated millions of customers without extended blackouts.

In September 2020, the management retired the dual-brand model to establish Vi. This single identity streamlined marketing, billing systems, and retail touchpoints across urban and rural markets.

Network Expansion And Financial Stabilisation

Financial liabilities, including Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, placed heavy pressure on cash flows for multiple years. The Indian government stepped in by converting accrued interest on spectrum and AGR obligations into equity, becoming a major shareholder in the company.

Capital expenditure gained renewed momentum after Vodafone Idea completed an Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offering in April 2024. The proceeds allowed the operator to place purchase orders with global telecom equipment vendors for 4G expansion and commercial 5G rollout. The telco prioritized high-demand telecom circles, installing massive MIMO gear and adding coverage to convert existing 2G users to broadband connections.

Consumer Focus And Current Standing

To protect its market share, Vi introduced targeted tariff features under its Hero Unlimited plans. Features such as midnight-to-morning unlimited data (Binge All Night) and weekday-to-weekend data carryover helped the operator retain young, data-heavy users. The company also expanded its digital offerings via the Vi Movies & TV app, bundling OTT services to improve average revenue per user.

Vodafone Idea continues to strengthen its network coverage across key circles, maintaining a solid enterprise business while competing with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When was Vodafone Idea officially formed?

A1. Vodafone Idea officially began operations on August 31, 2018, following the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Q2. When did Vodafone Idea rebrand as Vi?

A2. The company unified its operations and launched the Vi brand identity on September 7, 2020.

Q3. What is the current subscriber base of Vodafone Idea?

A3. Vodafone Idea serves close to 200 million wireless subscribers across India.

Q4. Who are the primary stakeholders in Vodafone Idea?

A4. The company is owned by the Aditya Birla Group, Vodafone Group Plc, and the Government of India, alongside public shareholders.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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